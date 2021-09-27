Klas Government Honored To Recognize Gunnery Sergeant Craig M. Manning As 2020 Marine Corps Association Information Awards Recipient

The Marine Corps Association is a member-based organization dedicated to professional development, recognition of excellence and building awareness of the rich traditions, history and esprit of the United States Marine Corps. Its non-profit arm, the Marine Corps Association Foundation, supports Marines through four programs which provide unit libraries, commanders' forum events and professional military education trips to Marines throughout the world.

Held in close coordination with the Deputy Commandant for Information, the Awards Dinner showcases the top-performing Marines, civilian and unit, from the C4, Information and Cyber communities.

"Klas Government was honored to participate in this event and applauds efforts by the Association to support exceptional efforts by Marines," said Chris Ericksen, Chief Revenue Officer, Klas Government. "Gunnery Sergeant Manning is highly deserving of this recognition, as he exemplifies the passion with which our armed service members serve in their responsibilities."

About Klas Government

Klas Government makes the world's most powerful deployable communications solutions to meet the needs of government and military communicators in any operational environment. The company enables customers to communicate in extreme environments, where nobody else in the market can, by delivering tactical and executive communications systems specifically designed to move faster, travel lighter and work better under worse conditions than anything else available. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Laura Hazelwood | Marketing Manager

Klas Government

[email protected]

703-203-5810

SOURCE Klas Government

Related Links

www.klasgov.com

