Klas Government Voyager 6 Chassis Honored By 2021 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Award

Voyager 6 is a breakthrough versatile chassis enabling DoD to seamlessly integrate C5ISR tactical communications systems into military ground vehicles without requiring modifications to the vehicle. Voyager 6 also meets Standardized A-Kit / Vehicle Envelope (SAVE) specifications for Size, Weight and Power (SWaP), creating a significant reduction in time and resources required to integrate the solution into existing and future military vehicles.

"We are thrilled Voyager 6 has been recognized for its innovation and ability to extend AI/ML, IoT, and other cloud-enabled battlefield applications to the tactical edge – exponentially increasing the tactical comms capabilities that can go into a limited vehicle footprint, and what troops can get out of it," said Chris Ericksen, Chief Revenue Officer, Klas Government. "The Platinum Award affirms our commitment to delivering technology at the speed of battle."

Voyager is a modular and scalable range of network, compute and radio systems modules designed with a common form factor which allows users to repurpose existing Voyager modules and chassis with the ability to easily incorporate new capabilities as the mission dictates. Designed to fit in place of the SINCGARS MT-6352 mounting tray currently used to support radio communications of existing vehicles, Voyager 6 extends processing and analytical power to edge environments.

"On behalf of the Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Klas Government on their Platinum–level honoree status," said Military & Aerospace Electronics Editor in Chief John Keller. "This competitive program allows Military & Aerospace Electronics to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the aerospace and defense community this year."

