Klas Opens 42,000 Square Foot Facility At Aberdeen Proving Ground To Support Army Programs

HERNDON, Va., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klas Government , which makes the world's most powerful, low-SWaP technology for the extreme tactical edge, today announced it has opened a cutting edge, 42,000 square foot integration facility at Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG). Klas will publicly unveil the facility alongside DoD and industry leaders at an August 25th ribbon cutting.

Delivering on the full potential of Army programs requires the ability to rapidly integrate multiple products and technologies into an architecture that allows Soldiers to communicate effectively and make informed decisions on a single platform. The new Klas facility at APG will serve as a foundation for innovation to manage and integrate hardware and software components.

"Klas' new Aberdeen facility will break down silos when it comes to developing, fielding and use of soldier systems, so that innovation can occur in lock-step and accelerate delivery of the latest technologies for mission advantage on the modern battlefield," said Wade Johnston, Director of Innovation, Klas Government. "As the leader in extreme edge engineering, Klas is ideally suited to work with Army Programs, across the DoD and with our industry partners to provide the tactical hardware piece and facilitate solution integration at the APG facility."

Core to recent Army programs are the Voyager Tactical Cloud Platform (TCP), Voyager Tactical Data Link (TDL) and Voyager Virtual Multi-Enclave System (VMES).

Voyager TCP brings the immense analytical power of the cloud to warfighters and battlefield vehicles operating in tactical edge environments – and at a small form factor not previously possible. As a result, DoD can extend cloud-enabled applications such as AI/ML, data analytics, video, and augmented reality to the edge – even in 'disconnected data' environments lacking connectivity between operations commanders and upper echelons.

About Klas Government

Klas Government makes the world's most powerful deployable communications solutions to meet the needs of government and military communicators in any operational environment. The company enables customers to communicate in extreme environments, where nobody else in the market can, by delivering tactical and executive communications systems specifically designed to move faster, travel lighter and work better under worse conditions than anything else available. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Laura Hazelwood | Marketing Manager

Klas Government

[email protected]

703-203-5810

SOURCE Klas Government

Related Links

www.klasgov.com

