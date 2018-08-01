KLAS Performance Report 2018 Identifies Agfa HealthCare as a 'Strong and Guiding Partner' for Health Systems Rolling Out Enterprise Imaging

MORTSEL, Belgium and GREENVILLE, South Carolina, Aug.13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

No vendor scored higher than Agfa HealthCare as a strong partner to create and/or develop an organization's enterprise imaging strategy.

Customer satisfaction with Agfa HealthCare continues to improve due to the strength of the new platform

Agfa HealthCare is known for continually improving in the enterprise imaging domain with deeper customer engagements

Vendor guidance is key to achieving outcomes as facilities advance their enterprise imaging strategy. This is the feedback from the healthcare organizations themselves in a new report by KLAS. The "Enterprise imaging 2018: How top organizations and vendors are achieving outcomes" report also highlights that Agfa HealthCare has the most structurally mature customer base with among the highest outcome volumes reported.

As the enterprise imaging market continues to evolve, it becomes clear that success comes from developing a strategic plan, not simply adopting technology, describes the report. The recent KLAS report cites Agfa HealthCare as a consistantly strong partner., The company offers guidance and consulting to ensure that IT investments support organization's goals.

An Expert Partner with a clear Enterprise Imaging Strategy

In the KLAS Performance Report 2018, Agfa HealthCare emerges as a strong and guiding partner that consistently drives the most outcomes.

Amongst the main findings:

The organizations seeing the most outcomes are those using Agfa HealthCare VNAs and universal viewers.

Integration with the electronic medical record (EMR) has been key to Agfa HealthCare customers' ability to drive outcomes, especially when it comes to the universal viewer.

Almost all of the Agfa HealthCare customers interviewed – a higher percentage than for any other vendor – specifically mention the benefits of this integration.

Agfa HealthCare customer satisfaction increases

The satisfaction of Agfa HealthCare Enterprise Imaging customers continues to improve, thanks to Agfa HealthCare's increased expertise, clear enterprise imaging strategy, the strengths of the platform strategy and deeper customer engagement. Customers attribute this result to Agfa HealthCare's continued efforts to improve around enterprise imaging, and the abilities of the Agfa HealthCare team. As a chief of radiology shared, "… the team members are consistent and in sync.".

Over the past years, Agfa HealthCare has increased its expertise while taking an active role in the development and deployment of customers' strategies. The report highlights Agfa HealthCare's "success due to helping customers develop strong enterprise imaging strategies." The company has "seen higher adoption of enterprise imaging outside of cardiology and radiology than less strategic vendors."

A modular approach to enterprise imaging

Agfa HealthCare takes a modular approach to enterprise imaging, which helps organizations to develop along their own paths, based on their own needs, requirements and resources. Machine learning, cognitive reasoning, and smart applications are at the top of the module pyramid, supported by the imaging health record, workflow optimization and real-time collaboration. This enables Enterprise Imaging to fulfill an evolving set of needs, ranging from consolidation, clinical empowerment and visual health, to diagnostic intelligence and anticipatory medicine.

"The KLAS report clearly states that when customers and vendors can leverage the vendor's experience, build strong governance and plan a strategic implementation, they can achieve higher than average Enterprise Imaging outcomes," comments Luc Thijs, President, Agfa HealthCare. "We are very proud that the organizations seeing the most outcomes were those using Agfa HealthCare VNA and universal viewer solutions. Agfa HealthCare has long been recognized as an expert in integration, and the KLAS report shows that EMR integration is key to driving these positive outcomes. It's an excellent report that confirms Agfa HealthCare's long-term, strategic approach."

For an image, courtency of Agfa HealthCare, click here.

About KLAS

KLAS is an independent research firm known for honestly, accurately and impartially measuring vendor performance on behalf of healthcare providers. KLAS data and reports represent the combined opinions of actual people from healthcare organizations comparing how their vendors, products, and/or services performed when measured against participants' objectives and expectations.

About Agfa HealthCare

Agfa HealthCare is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and healthcare IT solutions for hospitals and care centers around the world. The business group is a major player on the diagnostic imaging market, providing analog and digital technology, as well as IT solutions to meet the needs of specialized clinicians.

The business group is also a key provider on the healthcare information solutions market, integrating the administrative, financial and clinical workflows of individual hospitals and hospital groups.

Miriam Ladin



Director, Marketing Communications, Americas



T +1 978 284 7777



miriam .ladin@agfa.com

SOURCE Agfa HealthCare