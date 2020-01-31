KLAS Ranks MediRevv No.1 in Extended Business Office

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediRevv, an Iowa-based healthcare revenue cycle management company, earns the top performing spot for extended business office in the "2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services" report.

This year marks MediRevv's seventh consecutive appearance in the top three for extended business office, sitting in the second spot for five years straight prior to our debut as "Best in KLAS."

"We're thrilled to be recognized, as this honor exemplifies the commitment both our clients and our employees put in everyday to create a top-notch patient financial experience," explains MediRevv CEO Chris Klitgaard. "For 13 years, we've been listening to those most impacted by our work—and we'll continue to sit at the table with our partners to listen first. When we do this, great things happen."

KLAS reserves their "Best in KLAS" designation for vendor solutions making a profound operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations in the software and service market segments. Provider and payor ratings drive the KLAS Model by collecting honest, anonymous, and accurate data.

In 2020, MediRevv achieved top marks across the board—loyalty, A; services, A-; relationship, A; value, A — earning an overall score of 93.4.

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year," explains KLAS President Adam Gale. "Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from winning vendors."

To learn more about KLAS and the insights they provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

About MediRevv

MediRevv is where revenue cycle and people thrive. Since 2007, we've worked exclusively in healthcare—helping hospitals, large physician groups, academic medical centers, and health systems grow more cash and keep more patients. Our revenue cycle solutions are inspired by our values-driven culture, powered by highly engaged employees, and accomplished through peace-of-mind partnerships. With nearly 900 employees, 52 growth and workplace awards throughout the past decade, and our current No. 1 "Best in KLAS" ranking, we're invested in financial and operational outcomes—but mostly, we're passionate about each client's bottom line and patient financial experience. For more information, visit medirevv.com or follow @medirevv on Twitter and LinkedIn.

