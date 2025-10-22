KLAS Recognizes AmplifyMD as a 2025 Top 20 Emerging Solution

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLAS Research has named AmplifyMD, the leading integrated virtual care solution, a 2025 Top 20 Emerging Solution.

Each year, KLAS engages healthcare leaders across the country to review and rank emerging technologies based on their potential to advance the Quadruple Aim—improving outcomes, reducing costs, enhancing the patient experience, and improving the provider experience. In the 2025 report , AmplifyMD is the only company recognized as a leading emerging solution in three of the four categories—earning top marks for improving outcomes, patient experience, and provider experience.

"KLAS' Emerging Solutions Top 20 winners are helping to redefine what meaningful innovation looks like in healthcare," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. "These companies pair bold ideas that tackle healthcare's real problems, elevate patient care, and strengthen operational performance. In what is an uncertain and fast-moving landscape, they aren't reacting to change; they're setting the pace."

AmplifyMD is the comprehensive solution for scaling virtual coverage, enabling health systems to build new clinical models that better utilize their existing workforce. It uses a powerful combination of AI-driven intelligence and seamless EHR connectivity to power automated workflows, enabling consistently high-quality, efficient remote care across any service line and care setting.

"As physician shortages deepen, hospitals need more than temporary fixes—they need a new operating model for care," said Meena Mallipeddi, CEO and Co-Founder of AmplifyMD. "Technology can't create more physicians, but it can create capacity, and AmplifyMD provides the infrastructure to make this possible—turning fragmented provider coverage into coordinated, systemwide virtual care powered by AI and intelligent automation. We appreciate KLAS recognizing the work we're doing to help hospitals modernize how they deliver care."

This recognition underscores AmplifyMD's growing role in helping health systems modernize specialty coverage, improve outcomes and care access, and build sustainable models that support the clinicians who deliver care every day.

About AmplifyMD

AmplifyMD is an AI-enabled virtual care platform that helps hospitals and health systems scale specialty coverage and improve operational efficiency. Through intelligent automation, EHR integration, and a nationwide physician network, AmplifyMD enables hospitals to expand access, strengthen clinical teams, and deliver better outcomes across emergent, acute, and outpatient settings.

Learn more at amplifymd.com .

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT industry since 1996. Its mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers.

Learn more at klasresearch.com .

