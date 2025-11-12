KLAS Recognizes Glytec Glucommander® for Advancing Inpatient Glycemic Management

New KLAS First Look report highlights customer-reported improvements in patient safety, insulin dosing accuracy, and hypoglycemia reduction.

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec, the pioneer and leading provider of AI-powered diabetes and glycemic management for hospitals and health systems, today announced the publication of a KLAS First Look report. In this report, KLAS evaluated Glytec's flagship solution, Glucommander®, an EHR-integrated insulin management platform designed to reduce glycemic events and simplify insulin dosing across inpatient settings.

KLAS First Look report_Glytec Glucommander 2025

The report, titled "Glytec Glucommander 2025: Using EHR-Integrated Algorithms to Reduce Glycemic Events & Simplify Insulin Management," found that hospitals using Glucommander reported fewer hypoglycemic events (data on hyperglycemic events is still pending), improved insulin dosing accuracy, and enhanced patient safety. Respondents rated Glytec highly for executive involvement and implementation quality (A*), vendor partnership (A–*), and product functionality (B–*), with 93%* saying they would buy again.

"We're honored that KLAS has spotlighted our customers' success in improving patient safety and standardizing glycemic care," said Patrick Cua, CEO of Glytec. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to empowering hospitals with evidence-based insulin management technology that delivers measurable outcomes for patients and providers alike."

The First Look report also noted that Glucommander's EHR integration—validated across Epic, Oracle Health, Altera Digital Health, and MEDITECH—streamlines nursing workflows, enhances documentation accuracy, and supports both IV and SubQ insulin regimens. Customers cited ease of use, clinical outcomes, and responsive vendor support as key strengths.

Healthcare leaders and media can access the full KLAS First Look report at this link.

*Based on limited data

About Glytec

Glytec's industry-leading, AI-driven technology platform, trusted by over 400 hospitals, empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing, improving patient outcomes, reducing hospital length of stay and readmissions, and optimizing clinical workflows. Its flagship solution, Glucommander®—the first-ever FDA-cleared cloud-based insulin management software—integrates seamlessly with EHRs, providing advanced clinical decision support, workflow alerts, patient monitoring, and comprehensive analytics. Supported by industry awards and over 100 patents and 100 peer-reviewed publications, Glytec is dedicated to improving care from the hospital to the home for consumers, providers, and payors. For more information, visit www.glytec.com or follow Glytec on LinkedIn.

