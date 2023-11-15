KLAS Reports Recognize care.ai in Virtual Care Solutions, Credited for Expert Staff, Premium Hardware, and Advanced AI Features

15 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET

care.ai is the only vendor in the report to have all client respondents using the solution for virtual nursing.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLAS, the respected healthcare research organization, has released an inaugural report on Virtual Sitting and Virtual Nursing, along with an Emerging Solutions Spotlight highlighting Smart Patient Rooms on care.ai. These reports highlight care.ai's Always-Aware Sensors and Smart Care Facility Platform, as endorsed by their esteemed clients and provide an early glimpse into the care.ai client experience.

Through structured interviews with care.ai's clients, the reports underscore care.ai's strong performance in the market, affirming its position as a trusted and established name. Clients have attested to care.ai's ability to drive outcomes and scalability and create significant return on investment, particularly with the integration of AI-powered sensors.

The care.ai Smart Patient Emerging Solutions KLAS Spotlight report reveals that 75% of care.ai clients see outcomes within six months. These transformations have translated into heightened patient and staff safety, increased satisfaction levels, reduced length of hospital stays, and a more substantial operational bandwidth for bedside nurses.

Clients highlight that they have experienced significant financial benefits by opting for a solution that effectively scales sitter capacity to monitor and proactively prevent adverse events. care.ai's Smart Care Facility Platform not only delivers substantial ROI but also boasts a remarkable endorsement from its users. An astounding 100% of clients have incorporated the platform into their long-term strategies, and an equally impressive 100% express that they would purchase again.

"We're thrilled to receive top accolades from KLAS in both the Virtual Sitting & Nursing 2023 Report and the Emerging Solutions Spotlight Report, and we extend our gratitude to our valued clients for their shared dedication to enhancing patient safety and alleviating clinician burden," said care.ai Founder and CEO Chakri Toleti. "care.ai stands at the forefront with the industry's premier purpose-built, edge-to-cloud AI platform tailored to empower Smart Care Facilities. Our clinical and technical teams are fully dedicated to collaborating with our clients, all driven by the shared mission of 'Never Stop Caring'"

care.ai client quotes from the care.ai Smart Patient Emerging Solutions KLAS Spotlight report:

  • "The solution is highly beneficial. Certain clinical functions can continue even if there is a crisis in the unit because we have virtual nursing. The success metrics are decreased safety events, increased patient satisfaction, and increased staff satisfaction. In time, we hope to see a reduction in turnover." —CMO, September 2023
  • "care.ai is very willing to customize workflows that meet our specific needs, and the vendor is quick to roll out technology. care.ai's AI engine sits on the sensor and not in the back-end infrastructure, so AI inferencing is done very quickly and easily, and the engine doesn't impact IT the way other vendors' AI engines do." —Director, September 2023
  • "The vendor's customer service and project management people are really awesome. We are working really hard with our quality department, and the vendor is making sure that we are meeting our KPIs. The vendor is able to continuously scope out the product and meet timelines." —Director, September 2023

KLAS is a research organization that helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering impartial vendor performance information.

About care.ai
care.ai is the artificial intelligence company redefining how care is delivered with its Smart Care Facility Platform and Always-aware Ambient Intelligent Sensors. care.ai's solutions transform physical spaces into self-aware smart care environments to autonomously enhance and optimize clinical and operational workflows, delivering a transformative approach to virtual care models, including Virtual Nursing.

Media Contact:
pr@care.ai

