KLAS Research Recognizes PatientPing as a High Performing Emerging Healthcare IT Company

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing, the nation's leading care collaboration and e-notifications platform, is recognized as a Higher Performing Emerging Healthcare IT company in the new KLAS® Research spotlight report " Emerging Technology Spotlight 2019 - PatientPing ." PatientPing customers provided KLAS Research with overwhelmingly positive feedback on their high satisfaction with the platform, reflecting PatientPing's ability to improve care coordination and collaboration, improve patient outcomes, and reduce costs across the continuum.

The KLAS spotlight report acknowledges PatientPing's top strengths to be customer-focused services, responsive support functionalities, and a key facilitator of care coordination to reduce readmissions. Also, PatientPing users strongly endorse the platform for their peers as the company received an 8.88 rating on a scale of 1-9.

"We work hard to fully dedicate ourselves to deeply listen and deliver for our customers. The KLAS spotlight report is a helpful validation of our commitment to improve outcomes for our customers and the patients they serve," said Jay Desai, CEO of PatientPing. "We're honored to be recognized by KLAS as a high performing emerging healthcare IT company, and to continue offering enhanced solutions to help providers across the nation deliver better coordinated care."

KLAS evaluated PatientPing on a series of features and services, including the ability to gain insights on patients whenever and wherever they receive care, improve outcomes through timely interventions, increase physician engagement across the continuum, reduce costs while improving quality of care and patient experience, and strengthen relationships with acute and post-acute provider networks.

The KLAS spotlight report is based on interviews among leading healthcare executives and stakeholders that leverage the PatientPing platform. Interviews are conducted using a standard quantitative evaluation sharing the scores and commentary collected online, so that other providers and healthcare professionals can benefit from peer reviews.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit https://klasresearch.com/

About PatientPing

PatientPing is a Boston-based care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com.

