KLaunch and Lantrasoft Partner to Enhance Global AI Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLaunch, a leader in omni-channel conversational AI technologies, announces a strategic partnership with Lantrasoft, a premier global technology and talent provider. This collaboration aims to extend KLaunch's AI-driven solutions into new markets, enhancing business practices and optimizing performance and technology across various sectors.

Lantrasoft employs 350 consultants globally and has a strong presence in the U.S. and India. They specialize in providing end-to-end development services, infrastructure management, and application management. Their expertise in handling government and business-to-business contracts makes them an ideal delivery partner for KLaunch's global expansion.

"We are excited to partner with Lantrasoft," said Josh Ross, CEO of KLaunch. "Their expertise, global reach, and proven technology capabilities align perfectly with our mission to integrate advanced AI solutions across diverse industries. Together, we aim to enhance business performance and technology optimization on a global scale."

The strategic partnership between KLaunch and Lantrasoft will leverage Lantrasoft's comprehensive service offerings, including application development, IoT solutions, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise applications, to implement KBot Lightning technologies across various industries. This collaboration is expected to drive significant advancements in AI applications, including customer service, employee engagement, and operational efficiency.

"Lantrasoft is thrilled to collaborate with KLaunch," said Kavi Nithyanandam, CEO at Lantrasoft. "Our combined expertise will enable us to deliver innovative AI solutions that improve operational efficiency and customer engagement across multiple sectors. We look forward to bringing the benefits of conversational AI to a broader audience."

KLaunch's omni-channel AI platform, in conjunction with Lantrasoft's implementation capabilities, presents a unique opportunity to deliver human-centered outcomes desired by organizations and their consumers. This business alignment leverages persistent data and intuitive workflow automation to create significant impacts across various industries, including healthcare, finance, and customer service.

Lantrasoft demonstrated technical proficiency and successful track record in various industries underscore their commitment to advancing AI services, tools, and infrastructure. This collaboration will empower organizations to seamlessly integrate AI-driven solutions into their operations, maximizing efficiency, and enhancing customer experiences.

"We're dedicated to leveraging AI to meet the evolving needs of our clients," said John Sammons, COO at Lantrasoft. "By combining KLaunch's advanced AI technology with our global reach and expertise, we can deliver solutions that drive meaningful improvements across multiple sectors."

KLaunch Positive Societal Impact Highlights:

While the KBot Lightning omni-channel platform has diverse applications and business vertical adoption, some of its social impact highlights include facilitating over 38 million interactions and 4 million food deliveries to underserved communities. Additionally, the platform has orchestrated 743k social program qualifications, leading to a 15.2% increase in individuals transitioning out of social programs. In the healthcare sector, KLaunch has facilitated over 654 million interactions with 6.3 million patients across various health plan, payer, and provider initiatives.

About KLaunch

KLaunch delivers innovative omni-channel conversational AI technologies, revolutionizing business communications to empower diverse industries in achieving their customer service and engagement objectives. Learn more at www.klaunch.io .

About Lantrasoft

Lantrasoft is a premier technology source of talent and technology, employing 350 consultants globally. With offices in both the U.S. and India, Lantrasoft excels in optimizing performance and technology for business practices, sourcing government, and business-to-business contracts. Learn more at www.lantrasoft.com .

