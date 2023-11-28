KLaunch and Let's Talk Interactive Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Patient Healthcare Outcomes

News provided by

KLaunch

28 Nov, 2023, 14:36 ET

Revolutionizing Healthcare Communication through AI-Powered Telehealth Solutions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLaunch, an innovator in omni-channel conversational AI technologies, and Let's Talk Interactive (LTI), a pioneer in comprehensive telehealth solutions, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration will integrate KLaunch's KBot Lightning platform, incorporating the #1 ranked HIPPA compliant chatbot platform, with LTI's TrustVideo HIPAA-compliant platform, offering patients a comprehensive journey from awareness to care and post-care support.

Combining Cutting-Edge AI with Telehealth Expertise

This partnership is set to transform the telehealth landscape by incorporating KLaunch's powerful conversational AI into LTI's robust telehealth offerings. By seamlessly merging these technologies, healthcare providers can offer more personalized, efficient, and engaging patient experiences.

The partnership will elevate patient outcomes by introducing an AI-driven virtual help desk. The platform not only answers queries round-the-clock but also provides outcome-based responses, actively involving patients in their healthcare journey and improving patient interactions and outcomes. By offering real-time updates and a robust knowledge base, the partnership ensures patients have greater control and understanding of their healthcare options, backed by reliable, instant support.

Optimizing Healthcare Through AI Integration

"The integration of KLaunch's AI platform with LTI's solutions represents a significant stride in healthcare innovation," said [Josh Ross, CEO, KLaunch]. "Through this partnership we are expanding on what we are already doing nationally and internationally in healthcare.  We currently serve hundreds of thousands of patients through hospitals, clinics, and health related organizations and this furthers our mission to help organizations embed conversational AI services to help more people worldwide"

Arthur, [Founder/Chairman of the Board, LTI], added, "This partnership between LTI and KLaunch is truly groundbreaking for on demand healthcare. As healthcare evolves through technology and patience, people want more control of their access to care. This innovative partnership was formed between klaunch's smart bot 360, the number one HIPPA complaint ai bot in US, and LTI' trust video platform which has created a healthcare platform that enables healthcare providers to provide real-time services with a configurable on demand virtual health system. The marriage of Let's Talk interactive's 24/7 patient engagement and KLaunch 24/7 communications tools that will guide the patient through their healthcare journey to successful outcomes is the next step in healthcare 2.0. This is an exciting time for the enhancement of healthcare through technology."

Tackling Healthcare Challenges Head-On

As healthcare evolves, patient outcomes and cost management remain pivotal. This partnership will increase patient engagement while reducing the cost and complexity of healthcare delivery. It addresses the capacity challenges and rising costs in the healthcare system by employing technology to streamline communication, information processing, and documented outcomes.

About Let's Talk Interactive

Founded in 2001, Let's Talk Interactive has been at the forefront of telehealth solutions, offering a range of products and services that enhance the accessibility and quality of healthcare. Their mission to reimagine telehealth has led to the development of breakthrough solutions that serve the global public sector, improving healthcare access for all. For more information, visit Let's Talk Interactive.

About KLaunch

KLaunch is recognized as a global leader in communication technology, pioneering the conversational AI space with its KBot Lightning platform. The platform's ability to drive personalized, omni-channel conversations with persistent data at scale has positioned KLaunch as a thought leader in the industry. Committed to bridging technology and humanity, KLaunch continues to innovate, ensuring genuine and lasting connections between brands and consumers. For more information, visit KLaunch.

SOURCE KLaunch

Also from this source

SmartBot360, the #1 Rated HIPAA Compliance Chatbot Company, Joins Forces with KLaunch, a Subsidiary of Kerauno

SmartBot360, the #1 Rated HIPAA Compliance Chatbot Company, Joins Forces with KLaunch, a Subsidiary of Kerauno

SmartBot360, the premier HIPAA-compliant chatbot software provider, is excited to announce its merger with KLaunch LLC, a subsidiary of the renowned...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Joint Ventures

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.