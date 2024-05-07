KLaunch and Slalom Collaborate to Revolutionize Customer Experience with AI

INDIANAPOLIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLaunch, a leader in omni-channel conversational AI technologies, announced a strategic collaboration with Slalom Consulting, a global business and technology consulting company. This alliance marks a significant milestone for enterprise customers as Slalom will serve as an implementation partner to bridge enterprise (public and private) organizations with the adoption of KBot Lightning technologies in their respective ecosystems.

Slalom has earned the distinction and primary recipient award of the KLaunch global integration partner - Request for Proposal (RFP), following a rigorous evaluation process to identify superior advisory, consulting, implementation, and delivery capabilities. Slalom's worldwide reach and proven track record in crafting and implementing AI-powered solutions seamlessly align with KLaunch's vision of innovation and excellence.

""We are excited to join forces with Slalom," said Josh Ross, CEO at KLaunch. "The synergy between our companies is remarkable, signifying a shared commitment to innovation, delivering tangible results, and providing exceptional experiences that truly matter to clients and their customers."

The KLaunch omni-channel AI platform, coupled with Slalom's capabilities presents a unique opportunity to deliver tangible outcomes and truth metrics to organizations globally during this critical adoption phase of the AI revolution. Together, the alliance will leverage zero-party, persistent data, and intuitive workflow automation to help create human-centered outcomes, desired by organizations and their consumers, patients, and constituents.

Slalom has demonstrated technical proficiency and a track record of customer success in crafting tailored AI solutions across various industries. This expertise underscores Slalom's dedication to advancing services, tools, and infrastructure crucial for implementing KLaunch's omni-channel conversational AI technologies.

"We're committed to helping our customers get the most out of AI solutions," said Amy Loftus, Chief Customer Officer at Slalom. "By combining our human-centered AI expertise with KLaunch's commitment to AI advancement, we can deliver outcomes that materially improve the experiences of our customers and their customers."

Together, KLaunch and Slalom are dedicated to realizing the full potential of the KBot Lightning + HumanX solutions. By integrating KLaunch's cutting-edge technology with Slalom's strategic and transformational expertise, the partnership will empower organizations to seamlessly integrate AI-driven solutions into their operations, maximizing efficiency, and delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

KLaunch Positive Societal Impact Highlights:

While the KBot Lightning omni-channel platform has diverse application and business vertical adoption, some of its highlights in social impact stand out. KLaunch has facilitated an impressive 38 million interactions and 4 million food deliveries to underserved communities. Additionally, the platform has played a key role in orchestrating 743k social program qualifications, resulting in a significant 15.2% increase in individuals transitioning out of social programs. In the healthcare sector, KLaunch has further solidified its influence by facilitating over 654 million interactions with 6.3 million patients across various health plan, payer, and provider initiatives.

About KLaunch:

KLaunch delivers innovative omni-channel conversational AI technologies, revolutionizing business communications to empower diverse industries in achieving their customer service and engagement objectives. Learn more at www.klaunch.io .

About Slalom:

Slalom is a next-generation professional services company creating value at the intersection of business, technology, and humanity. With our fiercely human approach, we deeply understand our customers—and their customers—to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by over 700 technology partners, our nearly 12,000 team members in eight countries and 49 offices help people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. We're honored to be consistently recognized as a great place to work, including being one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For nine years running. Learn more at www.slalom.com .

