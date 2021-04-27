Klaviyo Adds Mike McLaughlin as Chief Customer Officer

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Klaviyo , the leading customer data and marketing automation platform, announced that Mike McLaughlin has joined the company as its first chief customer officer. In this new role, McLaughlin will oversee Klaviyo's global sales, partnerships, customer success and customer support teams, positioning the company for continued rapid growth through a customer-centric mindset.

"Mike brings the type of big-picture thinking we need at Klaviyo as we continue to scale to support more businesses," said Andrew Białecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. "He has a customer-first approach that perfectly aligns with our values, and the small business experience we need to deepen our foothold in this market. I know Mike's compassion and leadership skills will also be an asset to help guide our rapidly expanding team."

Klaviyo provides powerful data analytics that enables businesses to develop and nurture direct one-to-one relationships with their customers—at internet scale.

With over 20 years of experience in customer-centric roles, McLaughlin has driven customer strategy and rapid growth for some of today's most notable brands, including GoDaddy and eBay. Most recently, he served as chief customer officer for GoDaddy, focusing on helping small businesses achieve success online. He also led the automotive business at eBay, helping to fuel a period of rapid growth and expansion for the online marketplace's auto division.

"I've spent my career helping small businesses and entrepreneurs succeed by connecting with customers and owning their online presence," said McLaughlin. "I love the idea that individuals and brands can have control of their growth and presence online, rather than being beholden to the giant platforms of the world. I look forward to helping Klaviyo provide more of these vital businesses with the tools they need to succeed online through one-to-one customer relationships."

Following a year of massive growth and a $200 million Series C funding announcement in November 2020, the creation of this new role represents Klaviyo's continued efforts to bolster its team and invest in product development. In March 2021, Klaviyo announced Personalized Benchmarks and Conversational SMS, two new products to help businesses better understand and connect with their customers on deeper levels.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a world-leading marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms. In 2020, Klaviyo reached coveted unicorn status with a robust Series C of $200m at $4.15B valuation. Over 265,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, Kylie Cosmetics and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com .

