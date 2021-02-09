Klaviyo Announces a New Integration With Salesforce Commerce Cloud

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [Klaviyo] today announced that it has launched a new integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store. Now, brands can deliver unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more.

Klaviyo's integration empowers Commerce Cloud customers to achieve access to richer segmentation and advanced predictive analytics. Klaviyo has also launched a certified Commerce Cloud Cartridge , allowing merchants to quickly connect Klaviyo to their online stores. A cartridge for both Salesforce Reference Architecture (SFRA) and SiteGenesis, this gives merchants an easy to install native integration for quickly connecting Klaviyo to their online store. Klaviyo created their own integration, giving users peace of mind as it is fully supported and maintained by Klaviyo's engineering team. By having these developers in house, Klaviyo can quickly innovate on new features, adopt new APIs, adapt to Commerce Cloud updates, and assist with unique implementations.

Klaviyo can provide a fast integration that requires minimal customization and automatically pulls historical customer, transaction, and behavioral data in real time to be leveraged in marketing. Klaviyo also supports multi-site integration to sync multiple Commerce Cloud sites into a single Klaviyo account, allowing global organizations to have their data in one place with the option to convert all currency into USD – empowering Klaviyo customers to see accurate data quickly.

"Today, companies are looking for effective ways to reach their customers and build brand loyalty. Klaviyo has developed a platform that provides enhanced and quick integration, and doesn't sacrifice sophistication for ease," said Rich Gardner, VP of Global Strategic Partnerships at Klaviyo. "We're excited to provide merchants with the tools they need to take their marketing to the next level with our Commerce Cloud cartridge."

About Klaviyo:

Klaviyo is an owned marketing platform focused on ecommerce that enables businesses to own their marketing and understand trends within their consumers. Klaviyo's platform makes it possible to store all of a business' customer data in the same system that delivers experiences to customers, allows new experiments and businesses to get off the ground and allows existing companies to grow faster in ways they control. Utilized by Unilever, CustomInk, CaseMate, Living Proof, and more, Klaviyo is changing the way businesses build marketing strategies and interact with their consumers.

