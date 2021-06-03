Klaviyo Appoints Jennifer Ceran to Board Of Directors

BOSTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaviyo , a leading customer data and marketing automation platform, today announced that Jennifer Ceran has joined its board of directors. This comes on the heels of Klaviyo's $320 million Series D funding announcement earlier this month, which brought the company's valuation to $9.15 billion on a pre-money basis. Her appointment follows the additions of Kim Hammonds and Tony Weisman , who both joined the board in January.

"Jennifer, Kim and Tony have deep experience working for and advising other leading tech companies," said Andrew Białecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. "Having looked to each of them for guidance over the years, we're excited to formalize those relationships and bring their valuable experience to the Klaviyo fold in an official capacity. We know their unique perspectives will help us navigate our next stage of hypergrowth."

Jennifer Ceran is the former chief financial officer of Smartsheet and a board member for brands like NerdWallet, Wyze and True. In addition, she previously served on the Auth0 board. Before Smartsheet, she was the CFO at Quotient and worked in various finance leadership positions at companies including Box, eBay and Cisco.

"With its customer base and employee count more than doubling in the past year, the growth that Klaviyo is experiencing is incredible," said Ceran. "It's a mission-driven team with a truly innovative platform solution. I'm excited to be involved with Klaviyo as it executes on its ambitious vision for the future."

Kim Hammonds, the former group chief operating officer of Deutsche Bank and group chief information officer of Boeing, currently sits on the board for a variety of leading tech companies including Zoom, UiPath, Tenable and Box. She has also been a board member for Segment, Cumulus Networks, Cloudera and Red Hat.

"Providing a way for entrepreneurs and businesses to know their customers on a more personal level while not being reliant on big tech players and marketplaces, Klaviyo is fundamentally changing the traditional path to success for many online businesses," said Hammonds. "At a time when elevating business infrastructure and digital transformation are so crucial, I'm thrilled to join Klaviyo's board as the company continues to lead the owned marketing charge."

Currently the founder and CEO of Snap Point LLC, Tony Weisman is the former chief marketing officer of Dunkin' Brands. Before joining Dunkin', he spent a decade at DigitasLBi, most recently serving as CEO of DigitasLBi North America. Prior to that, Weisman was the chief marketing officer of FCB Chicago and held various management positions at Leo Burnett.

"The first few months of being on the board have been amazing, and I'm looking forward to what lies ahead," said Weisman. "Klaviyo is helping to usher in the next chapter of digital marketing, and I'm honored to have a seat on the front row of that transformation."

On the board, Ceran, Hammonds and Weisman join other members Andrew Białecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo; Ed Hallen, co-founder of Klaviyo; Ping Li, partner at Accel; and Michael Medici, managing director at Summit Partners.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a world-leading marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms. Over 265,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, Living Proof and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com .

SOURCE Klaviyo

Related Links

https://www.klaviyo.com

