Klaviyo Expands Global Footprint with Native PrestaShop Integration

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading marketing automation platform Klaviyo announces its native integration with open-source ecommerce solution PrestaShop . The partnership allows ecommerce merchants to seamlessly automate personalized marketing and communications to customers using data from transactions on the PrestaShop solution, while also expanding Klaviyo's reach among merchants in European countries and other international markets.

With this integration, PrestaShop's more than 300,000 merchants will now have turnkey access to Klaviyo. Klaviyo helps online businesses create memorable experiences across Owned Marketing channels—email, SMS, web and in-app notifications—by listening for and understanding cues from visitors, subscribers, and customers, and turning that information into valuable, relevant messages. Merchants who leverage their customer data, preferences, and behaviors are able to create more personalized, memorable engagements that lead to lasting, high-value relationships. This integration between Klaviyo and PrestaShop will allow merchants to get up and running quickly without hefty development resources, saving them time, and money.

"PrestaShop's mission, more than ever, is to accompany merchants in all stages of their growth. This is also exactly what Klaviyo is all about. A partnership between the two companies therefore makes a lot of sense, and it allows e-merchants to benefit from a modern marketing solution that is data-centric and automated. This integration will allow our merchants to strengthen relationships with their customers, still one of the most essential parts of commerce (if not the most essential) in the years to come," says Alexandre Eruimy, CEO of PrestaShop.

"We're excited to help generate growth for PrestaShop customers and partners in Europe and around the world. The Klaviyo integration for PrestaShop unlocks endless opportunities for merchants. The access to rich customer data that PrestaShop offers combined with Klaviyo's automation, segmentation and data science capabilities, allows merchants to easily turn data into compelling marketing experiences, happy customers and more revenue," said Rich Gardner, VP of Global Strategic Partnerships at Klaviyo.

Klaviyo's integration with PrestaShop's global ecommerce community supports its continued company growth and expansion into the global ecommerce market. In November of 2020, Klaviyo announced its Series C funding round of $200 million, which brought it to a $4.15 billion valuation. This landmark investment is being used to continue to expand Klaviyo's operations, integrations, and global business reach and will allow for continued support of thousands of ecommerce brands worldwide.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a leading marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. Over 50,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Skinnydip London, Fempo, Huckberry and Chubbies sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com .

About PrestaShop

Founded in 2007, PrestaShop has grown in 10 years from a French start-up to a European scale-up by offering merchants the opportunity to create and develop their online store through technological solutions. Today, more than 300,000 shops in the world use PrestaShop technology. Based on an Open Source model, PrestaShop gives everyone, in every country of the world, the possibility to open and manage an online store successfully.

