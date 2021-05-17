Klaviyo Launches "Meet The Moguls" Clubhouse Series With Barbara Corcoran

BOSTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Klaviyo , a leading customer data and marketing automation platform, announced "Meet the Moguls," a new series with Barbara Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group and Shark on ABC's Shark Tank. The series will be hosted on Clubhouse and will feature live discussions with Corcoran and Klaviyo co-founder and CEO, Andrew Bialecki, profiling four major movers and influencers in the ecommerce and direct-to-consumer space.

The four-part series kicks off on Wednesday, May 19th at 5PM EST with Nikki Reed, actress and creator of the sustainable jewelry and fashion brand, BaYou with Love . The lineup for the following episodes includes influencers and Klaviyo customers:

Christopher Gronkowski , former NFL player and inventor of the Ice Shaker ( Thursday, May 27 from 5PM to 6PM EST )

, former NFL player and inventor of the ( from ) Pamela Booker , founder and CEO of Koils by Nature ( Thursday, June 3 from 5PM to 6PM EST )

, founder and CEO of ( from ) Emily Ley , author and founder of The Simplified Planner ( Thursday, June 10th from 5PM to 6PM EST )

Each episode will begin with Corcoran interviewing a mogul about their founding story, followed by a conversation with Bialecki about overall ecommerce strategy and trends. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with Corcoran, Bialecki, and the moguls during a live question and answer portion.

"Connecting with customers is one of the most important aspects of building a business, especially online," said Corcoran. "It's great to hear all of these success stories and how Klaviyo has helped so many entrepreneurs grow their businesses."

"We started Klaviyo to help creators, individuals and businesses own their own destiny -- and one of the best parts of my job is speaking with customers, understanding their pain points, and helping solve for those," said Bialecki. "We're proud of the experiences our customers build with our platform, and I'm so excited to partner with Barbara on this series and hear from the inspirational creators behind these amazing companies."

To learn more about the series visit https://www.klaviyo.com/landing/meet-the-moguls.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a world-leading marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms. Over 265,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, Living Proof and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com .

SOURCE Klaviyo

Related Links

https://www.klaviyo.com

