Klaviyo Named to Inc. Magazine's 2021 Best Workplaces List

BOSTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaviyo , a leading customer data and marketing automation platform, today announced that it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021 . The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture. This is the third year in a row that Klaviyo has been recognized with this honor.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. To contend for this list, Klaviyo took part in an employee survey on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. Klaviyo's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"We are a culture first company," said Klaviyo's Chief People Officer, Jenny Dearborn. "Our primary motivation is helping others. In order to do that we need to foster a culture of kind, genuine, first principle thinkers who care deeply about our customers and about each other. We're honored that our employees' belief in our mission is reflected in our inclusion on this list, alongside so many other companies we admire."

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a world-leading marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms. Over 265,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, Living Proof and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE Klaviyo