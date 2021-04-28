Klaviyo Partners with WooCommerce to Help Businesses Own Their Growth and Customer Data

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Klaviyo , the leading customer data and marketing automation platform, announced its official partnership with WooCommerce , an open-source, completely customizable eCommerce platform for entrepreneurs worldwide.

This partnership will enable millions of entrepreneurs and businesses on the WooCommerce platform to gain more valuable insights from customer data by integrating with Klaviyo's best-in-class marketing automation solution, resulting in more personalized outreach, happier customers and ultimately, more revenue. In addition, this relationship further expands Klaviyo's global reach, and helps more and more entrepreneurs own their growth and their success.

According to McKinsey , seventy-five percent of consumers have tried different stores, websites or brands during the COVID-19 crisis, and ecommerce saw 10 years worth of acceleration in three months.

"In order to build customer loyalty and make a relationship stick, entrepreneurs have to find a way to connect one-on-one with their customers, at an internet scale," said Andrew Białecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. "We're thrilled to be partnering with WooCommerce to help their retailers do just that by integrating customer data with personalized email and SMS marketing automation solutions."

WooCommerce customers like Social CBD , Mt. Capra and Nuzest are already seeing results from this new partnership. "We have been WooCommerce customers for a long time, and now Klaviyo is one of our main tools for connecting with our customers in a way that's legitimate and personalized. It gives us a level of connecting with the customers that no other way of communication allows us to," said Joe Stout, President of Mt. Capra.

"WooCommerce is excited to announce our strategic partnership with Klaviyo and to help bring their powerful customer marketing capabilities to WooCommerce, the world's most flexible commerce platform," said Paul Maiorana, CEO of WooCommerce.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a world-leading marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to Facebook or Amazon. In 2020, Klaviyo reached coveted unicorn status with a robust Series C of $200m at $4.15B valuation. Over 65,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com .

About WooCommerce

WooCommerce is a customizable eCommerce platform built on WordPress. Developed and supported by a distributed team, the company is committed to democratizing commerce and putting merchants in control of their livelihood. The core eCommerce platform is free and open-source, empowering store owners to sell anything, anywhere.

