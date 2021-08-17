Klaviyo Takes Home Three Industry Awards

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaviyo, a leading customer data and marketing automation platform, today announced several recent award wins for its technology and business achievements. This announcement comes on the heels of the company being ranked #15 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list for its leadership, culture and growth.

Recent honors include:

The Business Intelligence Group named Klaviyo Organization of the Year in the 2021 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program (also known as The Sammys). The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Klaviyo was again selected as a winner in the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, this year taking home the win for "Best Overall Email Marketing Company." This program recognizes the best companies, technologies, products and services in the field of Marketing, Ad & Sales Technology.

Klaviyo has also been named a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards Program in the Best SaaS Product for E-Commerce/E-Shops category. Now in its sixth year of celebrating software innovation, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

RepVue, the world's largest crowdsourced sales organization ratings platform, released their list of The 20 Best Companies to Work for For Sales Professionals, ranking Klaviyo at number five. Based on feedback and objective ratings of thousands of sales professionals, RepVue's algorithm combines ratings of sales organizations with an index of what sales professionals care most about.

Klaviyo's platform changes the way marketers interact with data, giving them direct access to their data and their customers. With more than 265,000 customers, including brands like Chubbies, Living Proof, Outdoor Voices and Bonobos, the company makes it easier for businesses to customize marketing messages, build stronger customer relationships and therefore garner better results.

Klaviyo's recent platform enhancements and new products, including the addition of SMS to help businesses connect and communicate with their customers, helped set it apart from the competition during this year's awards season.

"We've worked really hard to build a platform that gives brands the tools to build one-to-one relationships with their customers," said Kady Srinivasan, SVP, Global Head of Marketing at Klaviyo. "As Customer First Data continues to be the crucial link between brands connecting with their customers, these awards validate Klaviyo's approach to helping businesses of every size own their growth."

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a leading customer data and marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms. Over 265,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, Living Proof and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com .

