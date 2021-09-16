Klaviyo Welcomes Jennifer Kessler as Vice President of Product

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Klaviyo , a leading customer data and marketing automation platform, announced that Jennifer Kessler has joined the company as vice president of product. In this new role, Kessler will be responsible for scaling Klaviyo's product team and expanding the company's growing product suite.

"We're excited to welcome Jen to Klaviyo as we continue to create products that help brands build better and more authentic relationships with their customers," said Ed Hallen, co-founder and interim chief product officer of Klaviyo. "We strive to provide brands with a platform to keep them ahead of a rapidly changing industry, and her experience with cross-channel data and machine learning products will be integral in this effort."

Kessler brings over a decade of experience in product-centric roles to Klaviyo. Most recently, she served as senior director of product management for Twilio, where she led multiple API-based product lines and helped lead the diligence and integration for Segment. She also founded Bizzy.io, which was acquired by SendGrid in 2017. After the acquisition, she led product management for SendGrid's Marketing Campaigns product through SendGrid's IPO.

"I'm honored to join the Klaviyo team as we help businesses of every size drive value by delivering amazing experiences to their customers," said Kessler. "I'm especially excited by the powerful data engine and intuitive UI that Klaviyo has built to date, and look forward to working with the team and our customers to find new ways to unlock its potential in driving growth."

Following a year of massive growth, the addition of Kessler represents Klaviyo's continued efforts to build its team and double down on product development. In March 2021, Klaviyo announced Personalized Benchmarks and Conversational SMS, two new products to help businesses better understand and connect with their customers on deeper levels. In July, the company also launched a suite of powerful new tools to help brands create better customer experiences. Kessler and her team will continue to develop new products that will build on Klaviyo's solid foundation.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a leading customer data and marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms. Over 265,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, Living Proof and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com.

