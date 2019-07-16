Klaxoon's Teamwork Tour study offers revealing insights and observations on the future of teamwork in America

NEW YORK and BOSTON and RENNES, France, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaxoon today announced the results of a new study "Klaxoon's Teamwork in America Survey", a study conducted by Propeller Insights among over 2,000 workers across the US aiming to get to the heart of trends in teamwork happening in America today. Results show that the future of teamwork will be centered on efficient collaboration driven by an increase of multiple touch points across an organization, from formal meetings to managing of projects via digital tools, between various teams and at distinctive times.



"With nearly a billion people around the world working as a team daily, it was important to study how teams work together within organizations, what are the latest trends, their needs, and preferences. This study is unique, it highlights the transformation taking place in the world of work and the need for teams to find the right tools, the right methods to synchronize, move forward together," says Matthieu Beucher, CEO of Klaxoon.

Key takeaways from the study

Meetings matter: While overall meeting satisfaction is increasing across America, rising meeting frequency and number of participants in attendance have the potential to sidetrack daily efficiency. 41% of workers attended more meetings in the last year while only 14% took part in fewer meetings. More meeting invites but also more people in the room with 63% of employees agreeing that there are more attendees present in meetings. Meeting trends that are more pronounced in certain cities. San Francisco, Washington DC, and NYC lead the way in the US with the greatest increase in meetings attended over the past year, while Austin saw the biggest upswing in meeting participants.

Collaboration & decisions making : When asked about team collaboration and if the conversations and most ideas were driven by one or two team members, an overwhelming 79% in America agreed. A pattern of poor collaboration that is most rampant in San Francisco and Seattle, 88% and 85% respectively. A collaborative pattern that impacts the group debate and by extension the decision-making process. When asked about what factors influence decision-making the most, 38% use the best ideas, 29% responded Group Think (group members refrain from expressing doubts and judgments or disagreeing with the consensus) and 25% Upper-management, with only 9% relying of Team-Vote.

Remote work on the rise but connectedness lacking: The survey indicated that 21% of workers currently spent over +60% of their time working remotely. And 52% of US workers feel like they'll work more remotely in the next year. But it also highlighted that getting everyone engaged and involved can be challenging. When working remotely 63% of employees feel they are less informed than when working from the corporate office. A detachment that could lead some to forgo collaborative team projects.

Multi-team projects: 46% of those surveyed saw an increase in collaboration on team projects when only 20% indicated a decrease.

When surveyed how many teams, other than their own, do they interact within any given week, 42% answered between 3 - 8 different teams.

Teamwork still matters: 82% of US workers agree that working in a team helps to bring out more creative ideas. Adding to 59% of employees say they need help from their colleagues to succeed in their job. When asked if they preferred working as a team or working alone, 61% answered working as a team.

Benefits of digital tools: 75% of employees agree that they collaborate better with others on team projects because of collaborative tools . Digital tools that become vital as more and more companies allow remote working and flexible work schedules. The research shows the where, when and how teams are working together today and as technology evolves and transforms the way we work the question about how teams create alignment and synchronize becomes a determining factor in enhancing innovation, creativity, and productivity across a whole organization.

About the Methodology

This 2019 survey consisted of an online questionnaire, administered by Propeller Insights to 2,000 knowledge-workers across the USA evenly distributed between companies of the following size:

Micro (1-9 employees)

Small business (10 – 99 employees)

Medium sized business (100 – 999)

Enterprise business (> 1,000 employees)

The Teamwork Tour: meeting with the US workers

Klaxoon has just put the finishing touches on its industry influencing Teamwork Tour. With a giant immersive pink Truck, Klaxoon crisscrossed the major business centers of the USA sharing along with each stop real-world examples, stories, and insights on how teams worldwide can embrace collaboration and tools to achieve amazing teamwork. The 11 week, 16 city odyssey kicked off in the Mojave Desert at CES 2019 closing out with a bang at SXSW in Austin. The cross-country tour permitted Klaxoon to garner comprehensive data and insights of how teams of all shapes, sizes, and industries work together daily and what upcoming challenges they are facing. To seek out an even better understanding of teamwork in the USA, Klaxoon commissioned a Teamwork in America Survey. The study conducted by Propeller Insights among over 2,000 workers across the US, sought to get to the heart of trends in teamwork, collaboration, meetings, remote work, future of work, and digital transformation happening in America today.

About Klaxoon

Headquartered in Rennes, France, with U.S. offices in New York and Boston, Klaxoon is a productivity tool used by millions of teams. It is a full suite of collaborative apps made for each moment and context of collaboration. Klaxoon employs more than 230 people. Founded by Matthieu Beucher, Klaxoon launched in March 2015, and today is used by thousands of teams across 120 countries. It has attracted users in all kind of organizations, small and middle-sized businesses, Universities, NGO and institutions as well as 90% of global actors listed on the CAC 40 stock-exchange index (Schneider, Disneyland, L'Oréal, Accenture, Nestlé, Sealed Air, Verizon, Marriott etc.). Based on visual management techniques and Agile methods, Klaxoon tools have received numerous international awards.

