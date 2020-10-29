Klay Thompson, Alex Morgan, Travis Pastrana & Paul Rodriguez Launch Athlete-Owned Performance CBD Brand, Just Live

"These are trusted and elite athletes at the top of their game in their respective sports and each of them could have partnered with any brand in the space," said co-founder of Just Live and SVP of Action Sports & Olympics at Wasserman, Steve Ruff. "Instead they chose to invest in and co-found Just Live because they're all passionate about building global awareness around CBD as a natural solution for pain, recovery and overall wellness." Kevin Meehan, CEO of Just Live, added, "It is our hope that the collective power of these athletes, with a combined social following of over 43 million, will strengthen consumer education around the CBD category."

Just Live products are formulated with clean, responsibly sourced ingredients for a trusted form of recovery. All Just Live products are THC-free and have no intoxicating attributes. With founding athletes competing at the highest levels, Just Live's high-quality products are completely compliant and created via a fully transparent supply chain. Just Live's inaugural product line includes Just Live Roll-On Freeze, Broad Spectrum Drops, Deep Sleep Capsules, Vegan Softgels, and high potency Daily Vitamin C Gummies.

Just Live's products provide a non-mind altering and effective form of recovery that supports physical and mental health. Just Live's founding athletes hold both physical and mental wellness in the highest regard when choosing what to put into their bodies. The co-founding athletes will work closely with the brand's formulation team to help continue and guide the products that are created based on what they have found to be the most effective for their performance and what is important to them on a personal level.

In addition to the founding athletes, Just Live's investor model is athlete-based as well, professional athlete investors include Gold Medalist snowboarders Jamie Anderson and Sage Kotsenburg, among additional athletes in the sport and outdoor space, reinforcing the brand's commitment to helping athletes find a form of safe and natural recovery that supports physical and mental wellbeing.

Just Live product pricing starts at $29.99. Products are available for purchase on justlive.com. Also visit @jslv on Instagram and Twitter , and @Just Live on Facebook for more information.

Founding Athlete Quotes:

"As an athlete and a new mom, I am very focused on a healthy, natural lifestyle. CBD has been an important recovery tool for me for some time now and I'm excited to launch Just Live to provide athletes of all levels with a natural solution to pain and recovery."

- Alex Morgan, U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Co-Captain

"So many of us, athletes or not, turn to painkillers and sleeping pills to get by. CBD helps me to continue being the person I want to be after countless broken bones and 35 surgeries. I've seen CBD change the lives of those closest to me, including my dad. The chronic pain he'd been living with for years was taking a toll on him and he was tired of living in pain and under the fog of pain medication until he discovered CBD to get him out of that place. Our reason for starting Just Live is to provide the highest quality CBD products in the hopes of making the most positive impact possible."

- Travis Pastrana, Action Sports & Professional Motocross Star

"My knee injury really brought the painkiller topic to light for me. I found myself looking forward to the next time I could take another pill and I started to think 'there has to be a better way.' We've launched Just Live for anyone looking for a safe and natural solution to pain relief in order to perform, or just live, better."

- Paul Rodriguez, Pro Skateboarder

"As athletes, we experience not only unexpected serious injuries but also everyday physical wear and tear. I'm a strong believer in natural forms of recovery and pain relief rather than depending on painkillers that only temporarily numb the pain yet have long term side effects on my mind and body. I've been recovering and rehabbing for months since my injury and have relied on CBD because it's been effective in the immediate and safe for my long term recovery, both physically and mentally. I'm proud to be the first active NBA player allowed to partner with and launch a CBD brand and it's my hope that by introducing Just Live my co-founders and I can create global awareness around a natural way to live your life healthy and free of pain."

- Klay Thompson, shooting guard for the Golden State Warriors

About Just Live

Just Live is the first athlete owned performance CBD brand. Founded by celebrated athletes Klay Thompson, Alex Morgan, Travis Pastrana and Paul Rodriguez, Just Live is "Athlete Founded, Nature Grounded" and was created to help give athletes at any level the ability to perform and compete in life, pain free. Just Live offers all-natural, fully transparent, and completely compliant CBD products formulated and manufactured by the industry's most reputable and reliable US-based CBD suppliers. For more information, visit justlive.com.

