Klaytn Expands Its Governance Council: AhnLab, Inc. and Yeahmobi Onboard

Developed by Kakao's blockchain unit, Ground X, Klaytn is a public blockchain platform whose mainnet launched this past June. Klaytn is partnering with major firms and businesses as part of its Governance Council program to together run its distributed network under a shared governance. Undertaking the Klaytn platform ownership, the Council members function as key decision makers for Klaytn's business and technical agenda, including the consensus node network operation. Further, they work towards developing Klaytn-based applications and implementing Klaytn technology to their existing services. With AhnLab and Yeahmobi now onboard, the Klaytn Governance Council has 24 enterprises including LG Electronics, Union Bank of the Philippines, and Celltrion.

AhnLab, Inc. is Korea's leading security software provider, committed to delivering comprehensive protection for endpoints, networks, and transactions. It offers threat prevention that scales easily for high-speed networks by combining cloud analysis with endpoint and server resources. Its multidimensional approach combines with exceptional services to create global protection against attacks that evade traditional security defenses.

Yeahmobi is an intelligent mobile advertising platform whose data-driven marketing solutions cover over 200 regions. With a vision to construct an infrastructure to connect global advertising with blockchain technology, Yeahmobi operates in areas of consumer applications, mobile games, cross-border e-commerce, lifestyle, and travel.

Headquartered in China, it has global offices in the U.S., Germany, Korea, and Japan.

Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, who heads the development of the Klaytn platform, said, "With AhnLab, Asia's leading security software provider, and Yeahmobi, China's largest mobile ad platform, onboard, we are excited to further strengthen and also diversify our ecosystem." He added, "We plan to continue expanding the Council and together with our members, we look forward to becoming Asia's leading blockchain platform."

"We are excited to be joining the Klaytn Governance Council, and we also hope to work with the initial members of the Council to provide a stable and reliable infrastructure of the Klaytn platform," said Ho Woong Lee, the CTO of AhnLab, Inc.

"As a new Klaytn Governance Council member, we are going to build a brand new blockchain digital advertising platform for users and publishers, and we also hope to build a stronger blockchain community," said Simon Lan, the Co-Founder of Yeahmobi.

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

