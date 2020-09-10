Klaytn's KLAY Listed on OKEx

SEOUL, South Korea and VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the leading blockchain platform led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao, announced that its KLAY token is now listed on OKEx's BTC and USDT markets.

Developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of Korea's no. 1 mobile messenger platform, Kakao, Klaytn is a public blockchain platform. Klaytn focuses on empowering developers and businesses to offer blockchain services with responsiveness, robustness, and usability on par with those based on legacy technologies, so as to remove adoption hurdles.

Supporting the trading of over 300 crypto assets from 180 different countries, OKEx is one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, serving over 20 million users. For more information, visit the official OKEx webpage at https://okex.com .

About Klaytn ( https://www.klaytn.com/ )

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao (KRX: 035720). Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

About OKEx ( https://www.okex.com/ )

The world's largest and most diverse cryptocurrency marketplace, OKEx is where global crypto traders, miners, and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities, and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading, including futures, perpetual swap, and options, of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors great flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.

