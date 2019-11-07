Klaytn's Second Annual Blockchain Technology Forum 'TXGX' Opens in Seoul, Korea

This year's TXGX brings together Klaytn developers and partners to discuss the latest Klaytn developments centered around the Klaytn mainnet that launched this past June. Some of the key topics include Klaytn architecture, Service Chain solutions, and developer tools that enhance blockchain application development. Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, who heads the development and operation of the Klaytn platform will speak along with other numerous engineers of the Klaytn including Sangmin Seo, the Head of Technology and Junghyun Colin Kim, the Leader of the Platform team. Further, some of Klaytn partners that provide Klaytn-based blockchain services are also presenting.

This year's TXGX will take place as part of the 'Klaytn Next' event, which will be held over two days from November 28 to 29 at MOSS Studio in Seoul, Korea. On the first day of the event, Klaytn invites the participating Governance Council members for 'Klaytn Governance Council Summit' to introduce blockchain use cases in business and Council development strategy.

Klaytn partners with major firms and organizations in various industry domains as part of its Governance Council program, jointly operating its consensus node network dedicated to advancing blockchain utility. Klaytn Governance Council Summit invites the participating firms including the Union Bank of the Philippines to share their Klaytn technology implementation in business and also collaborate amongst themselves to drive mass blockchain adoption.

Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X said, "We are excited to hold the 2nd annual TXGX with our partners and developers that utilize the Klaytn platform to offer services." He added, "We hope that the Klaytn platform and its advanced technology can contribute to mainstream adoption of blockchain." He also commented, "We are first bringing together our Governance Council members since the mainnet launch this past June to showcase Klaytn-implemented use cases, and we hope to open an in-depth discussion on the future of blockchain technology."

For more information on the agenda or the registration for the upcoming TXGX, visit the official website at http://txgx.io .

About Klaytn ( https://www.klaytn.com/ )

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real-world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

