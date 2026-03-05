KLDiscovery Names Julian Merschen as Chief Product Officer, Launches ECAi for AI-Driven Early Case Assessment

New semantic AI capability strengthens Nebula's enterprise eDiscovery platform with intelligent document categorization at the earliest stage of litigation.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLDiscovery, a leading global provider of eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions, today announced the appointment of Julian Merschen as Chief Product Officer and the launch of ECAi, Early Case Assessment intelligence, a new artificial intelligence capability embedded within the Nebula eDiscovery platform.

The announcement reflects KLDiscovery's continued investment in secure, enterprise-grade AI innovation purpose-built for complex legal and regulatory workflows.

Julian Merschen, Chief Product Officer Early Case Assessment Intelligence

Merschen joined KLDiscovery in November 2025 and brings more than 15 years of experience building AI-driven and enterprise-grade products across ecommerce, finance, and education technology. He previously held senior leadership roles at Amazon, Bridgewater Associates, and Nerdy, where he led global product, engineering, AI, and UX organizations applying machine learning and advanced analytics to complex, data-intensive environments. Merschen holds a PhD in Mathematics from the London School of Economics. His experience building enterprise-scale data platforms, AI-driven decision systems, and generative AI products positions him to lead KLDiscovery's next phase of AI innovation across its solutions, including the Nebula eDiscovery software platform, with a strong emphasis on technical excellence and user-centered design.

"Julian combines deep technical expertise with the ability to translate advanced AI into enterprise-ready solutions," said Lou Paglia, Chief Executive Officer of KLDiscovery. "As clients increasingly demand practical, secure, and scalable AI within eDiscovery, his leadership strengthens our ability to deliver meaningful innovation to the solutions we provide our clients."

Introducing ECAi: AI-Powered Early Case Assessment intelligence

ECAi, a new Nebula eDiscovery capability, applies Azure OpenAI LLMs to transform case narratives into structured document insight. It generates case-specific issue categories, semantically classifying documents rather than relying on exact keyword matches. This delivers faster early insights, greater consistency across large document populations, and scalable, multilingual AI categorization for enterprise volumes. Documents can align to multiple categories for a comprehensive, concept-driven understanding. Embedded directly within Nebula, results are immediately searchable within existing Cull and Review workflows.

"The legal industry does not need more experimental AI tools," said Merschen. "It needs intelligent systems embedded directly into secure, defensible workflows. With ECAi, we are bringing semantic intelligence to Early Case Assessment, where strategic decisions are made and risk is defined. This is just the beginning of how AI will continue to evolve within KLDiscovery's Nebula platform."

Early customer feedback underscores the practical impact of the new capability in active matters. "I've been extremely impressed with this new feature. In an active lawsuit, it enabled us to quickly organize documents by key case issues and prepare them efficiently for attorney review. It streamlined a process that would normally take significantly more time." - Bryan Kreitz, President, Trinity (TLD)

Expanding Nebula's AI Innovation Roadmap

KLDiscovery is advancing Nebula's AI beyond ECAi's semantic intelligence. Merschen will preview an interactive AI case exploration prototype at Legalweek 2026 in NYC. This AI helps legal teams rapidly understand case data, navigate complex datasets, and surface actionable insights. It informs review strategy by identifying documents for deeper examination and enables natural-language interactions for instant answers, maintaining control and reliability in high-stakes matters.

ECAi and the new AI case exploration prototype will be showcased at the separate KLDiscovery and Nebula booths throughout Legalweek 2026, where attendees can experience live demonstrations and engage directly with Nebula product leaders. The prototype represents the next evolution of Nebula's AI architecture. It expands beyond early case categorization into dynamic case exploration, enabling legal teams to quickly surface insights, interrogate complex datasets, and move from questions to answers within a secure, defensible enterprise environment.

Those attending Legalweek 2026 are invited to arrange a meeting with Nebula product leaders for a live demonstration of these capabilities. If you are unable to attend Legalweek 2026 and would like to learn more about KLDiscovery and Nebula, contact us to connect with the appropriate team

KLDiscovery is a global leader in eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions, with operations spanning more than 17 countries. Backed by over 35 years of experience supporting complex legal and regulatory matters, the company provides technology-enabled expert services and secure software solutions to law firms, corporations, government agencies, and consumers worldwide. Nebula, KLDiscovery's proprietary eDiscovery platform, integrates advanced artificial intelligence capabilities directly into legal workflows to help organizations manage complex data with confidence.

For more information, visit KLDiscovery.com.

SOURCE KLDiscovery Inc.