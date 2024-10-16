Klean Energy Kulture Launches 'Electrify the City' Leading Atlanta's Clean Energy Transition

With philanthropic support from Hive Fund, this aims to transition Black, Brown, and disinvested communities from fossil fuels to clean energy solutions

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klean Energy Kulture , an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to transitioning Black and Brown communities to a clean energy economy, is proud to announce its inaugural initiative: "Electrify the City". This program aims to accelerate the adoption of clean energy in Black, Brown, and disinvested communities by integrating culture, businesses, and renewable energy solutions among local residents and enterprises. By fostering sustainable practices and promoting environmental justice, the project will focus on electrifying key cultural venues—such as salons, churches, entertainment venues, and community centers—transforming them into sustainable energy hubs within these communities.

With philanthropic capital already committed from the Hive Fund for Climate and Gender Justice , Klean Energy Kulture is poised to scale its operations and ready its ranks for greater impact. The organization's goal is to leverage this model to unlock additional federal funds, producing lasting community change and serving as a blueprint for other cities seeking to transition to clean energy.

"Achieving 100% clean energy for all Atlantans by 2035 is a community-wide effort," said Chandra Farley, Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of Atlanta. "'Electrify the City' will be an exciting complement to this ambitious goal. By integrating culture into the call for climate action, Klean Energy Kulture is accelerating the adoption of innovative solutions for communities that stand to benefit the most from the clean energy transition."

"We envision a world where adopting a clean energy lifestyle is not just an academic buzzword but a future that we all demand," said Michael Hawthorne Jr., CEO of Klean Energy Kulture. "Through initiatives like Electrify the City, we are taking concrete steps to make this vision a reality, starting in Atlanta."

Klean Energy Kulture (KEK) is an Atlanta-based nonprofit founded by environmentalist Michael Hawthorne Jr. and hip-hop producer Corey Dennard, aka Mr. Hanky, to make clean energy accessible in Black, Brown, and disinvested communities by 2035. By blending hip-hop culture and entertainment, KEK raises awareness through music releases, block parties, and campaigns that frame clean energy as both essential and an economic opportunity. Their flagship project, "Electrify the City," installs solar panels and EV charging stations at nightclubs, promoting clean energy within Black pop culture. KEK also partners with artists and influencers, hosts HBCU events, and inspires the next generation to embrace clean energy solutions and careers.

