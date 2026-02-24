Klear Concepts™ Partners with National Park Foundation to Advance Fire Safety Awareness Nationwide

From home to the great outdoors, Klear Concepts extends a trusted fire safety essential through a National Park Foundation licensing partnership

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klear Concepts, a leader in home and outdoor safety solutions, is proud to announce a new licensing partnership with the National Park Foundation (NPF), the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service. The collaboration builds on Klear's core mission of protecting households nationwide by extending its proven Silicone Fire Blanket into outdoor and recreational environments with this purpose-driven partnership focused on fire preparedness and safety education.

Klear Concepts x National Park Foundation Fire Blanket

Klear Concepts and NPF are joining forces to raise awareness about personal fire safety, both outdoors and at home. Nearly 50% of all residential fires start while cooking, reinforcing the Fire Blanket's role as a modern home safety essential. At the same time, wildfires continue to endanger communities and natural habitats. As visitation to national parks increases year over year, Klear Concepts is applying its home-tested fire safety innovation to help ensure outdoor enthusiasts are prepared to safely and responsibly explore America's public lands.

"Fire blankets are an innovative way to make safety more accessible during a variety of activities in America's national parks," said Santo D'Asaro, Vice President of Brand Strategy & Marketing for Klear Concepts. "Partnering with the National Park Foundation allows us to work together to ensure visitors can feel secure on any adventure. With the right safety gear, families can explore with confidence and help preserve the incredible public lands we all love for future generations."

Klear Concepts is an official licensing partner of the National Park Foundation, which receives a royalty from the sale of specially marked Fire Blankets, to support its mission to protect and connect people to America's 430+ national parks.

"Klear Concepts brings a practical, purpose-driven product to campers, adventurers, and families alike," said NPF's Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Chad Jones. "This relationship promotes both awareness and action, showing how companies like Klear Concepts can support the preservation of parks while providing real value to the outdoor community."

The Klear Fire Blanket represents a breakthrough in fire safety. Light weight, portable, and designed for rapid deployment – it's simple, effective and always ready to use. It works by smothering flames through oxygen deprivation, with no expiration date and minimal maintenance required.

Key features:

Compact Design : Stores easily in glove compartments, camping gear, kitchens, garages, RVs and boats.

: Stores easily in glove compartments, camping gear, kitchens, garages, RVs and boats. Advanced Silicone Coating : Provides superior durability and heat resistance

: Provides superior durability and heat resistance Patent-Pending Safety Handles : Secure grip for fast, confident deployment

: Secure grip for fast, confident deployment Multi-Use Protection : Effective on grease, electrical, and clothing fires

: Effective on grease, electrical, and clothing fires No Maintenance Required : Always ready in an emergency

: Always ready in an emergency Environmentally Conscious: No messy clean up or chemical residue

Availability

The Klear Fire Blanket is available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, making this essential safety tool accessible to millions of households nationwide. Additional retail expansion into outdoor recreation, mass and specialty retailers is planned.

About Klear Concepts

Founded more than 13 years ago, Klear Concepts designs and manufactures innovative products with one goal: to deliver safety solutions with exceptional quality and purpose. Klear Concepts was the first company to launch a fire blanket at a national retailer in the United States partnering with The Home Depot and has sold more than half a million fire blankets in North America. Klear has built strong partnerships across electrical, fire safety, automotive, cleaning, and security categories. With full control of its manufacturing process, Klear continues to pioneer practical, purpose-driven innovations that protect families at home and outdoors.

SOURCE Klear Concepts