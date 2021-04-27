Klear.ai Debuts Strongly in the Independent 2021 RMIS Report

CYPRESS, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klear.ai, (a 4aiSoft Company) announced today their inclusion in the 2021 RMIS Report, published by Redhand Advisors .

The mature RMIS market is experiencing exciting changes and an additional level of competition thanks to new vendors like Klear.ai , according to the 2021 RMIS Report.

KlearAnalytics - Analytics powered by Artificial Intelligence to identify high-risk claims efficiency gains in a fraction of the time. A modern SaaS platform with native artificial intelligence and role-based, smart automation. Klear.ai brings a full life-cycle approach to claims, with robust Business Intelligence ( BI ), AI-based predictive analytics supported with integrated automation, and "smart" auditing - Automating Audit Management with Artificial Intelligence and business rules. KlearClaims - Klear.ai's 'end to end' Claims Management System, FIRST of its kind designed with native AI capabilities and focused automation to improve supervisor-to-adjustor ratios and virtually eliminate the need for Claims Assistants. The system provides insights into adjuster assignment, provider recommendations, regulatory compliance, reserve, litigation, fraud, subrogation, and settlement forecasting.

The RMIS Report is authored by respected industry experts Patrick O'Neill and David Tweedy and published by Redhand Advisors. The report provides buyers with an unbiased and comprehensive analysis to evaluate leading vendors, technology and market trends in the RMIS space.

The Report noted that many organizations are demanding broader solutions with greater insights. The COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout were wake-up calls that many organizations were not prepared to handle. Risk professionals have been forced to operate in unprecedented ways, often lacking the tools to effectively evaluate and manage their responses.

"At Klear.ai we understand the great value that useful insights and smart automation play in real-time decision making. We work hard supporting our customers, helping them to adapt and respond to drastic change and to prepare for future challenges," says Brij Kumar, CEO of Klear.ai. "Our native AI-based KlearClaims product together with our full suite of AI powered solutions deliver long overdue innovation and tangible benefits to the RMIS space."

The KlearClaims™ native AI-based approach is a future claims system available today. The system significantly streamlines processes resulting in increased efficiency and considerable savings in time, effort and resources. A "total savings" approach that includes reduced claim costs, administrative time and operational complexity.

Klear.ai's highly accessible, flexible and secure platform offers many features and benefits:

fully integrated comprehensive approach with smart automation

all components empowered with Native AI and ML from the initial design

components available for integration to client's existing solution

user friendly and secure applications that enhance workflow efficiencies with automated business rules for case management & claim activity

analytics powered by Artificial Intelligence to identify high-risk claims efficiency gains in a fraction of the time

Klear.ai is hosted on Microsoft Cloud and is offered in SaaS mode – no additional customer IT infrastructure or maintenance required

The 2021 RMIS Report by Patrick O'Neill and David Tweedy is a comprehensive and objective review of the RMIS market and providers. Download the full report here.

Klear.ai is a dynamic organization with innovative and highly effective approaches to the most pressing issues faced by Risk Managers and other Insurance Professionals for Carriers, Risk Pools, TPAs and Self-Insured organizations.

