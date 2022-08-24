KlearNow and Tive Partner to Maximize Cross-Border Shipping Efficiency

Partnership Combines Real-time Location and Condition Visibility and Digitized Customs

Clearance Transaction

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-border shipping just became more efficient thanks to a new partnership between leading in-transit visibility provider Tive and smart Logistics as a Service (LaaS) pioneer KlearNow.

The companies have partnered to improve the on-time and in-full delivery of imported and exported goods with real-time tracking of shipment location, condition and digitized customs clearance status. This level of visibility combined with frictionless customs clearance helps prevent delays and damage when shipping across borders.

KlearNow's digitized, cloud-based marketplace provides digital customs clearance and drayage procurement to streamline antiquated, error-prone, paper-based processes. The AI-powered platform digitizes and automates import processes and dynamically connects drayage partners with shipments at precisely the right time.

Tive delivers real-time, hyper-accurate location and condition of every shipment with its industry-leading trackers combined with 24/7 live monitoring for real-time, in-transit visibility to help shippers, carriers and logistics service providers prevent delays and damage.

Benefits of KlearNow and Tive include:

Enhanced visibility and access to real-time shipment data to deliver hyper-accurate location and condition at the box, pallet, or container level

Active management of temperature and other excursions for high value, time sensitive, or temperature sensitive shipments

Real-time, actionable customs clearance and drayage data to ensure accurate, just-in-time cargo pick-up to avoid demurrage and detention fees

Reduced freight claims caused by delays or customs infractions

"KlearNow and Tive are a perfect combination for customers that need complete location and shipment-condition visibility across borders," said Sam Tyagi, KlearNow CEO and Founder. "Data needs to do more than inform, it should drive action. Our customs clearance and drayage platforms do just that. Real-time monitoring and actionable data enable customers to take appropriate action to eliminate preventable delays. Our new relationship with Tive will have a meaningful, sustainable impact on global supply chains."

"Port congestion and border crossings are usually prone to causing shipment delays, and it is nearly impossible to ensure timely arrival of your goods without visibility and without being able to quickly perform customs clearance at these nodes of your supply chain," said Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder at Tive. "Tive's solution is deployed on hundreds of thousands of shipments worldwide that move from country to country, and with KlearNow we can now offer our customers smoother paperwork processing so that they can move their products with higher efficiency."

About KlearNow

KlearNow is transforming B2B supply chains with its smart Logistics as a Service (LaaS) platform that connects data, people, processes, and organizations to enable new levels of visibility and productivity that reduce logistics costs and create better customer experiences. KlearNow's customs clearance and drayage marketplace on its AI-powered platform help ease supply chain bottlenecks by digitizing paper-based transactions and enabling customs brokers and transporters to deliver superior real-time visibility needs of importers, exporters, and freight forwarders.

About Tive

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real-time. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

SOURCE KlearNow