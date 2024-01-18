KLEARNOW.AI EXPANDS SOFTWARE OFFERING WITH THE LAUNCH OF KLEARHUB

New AI-Powered Global Customs Clearance Control Tower Offers Transparent Trade Document Management

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KlearNow.AI has launched KlearHub, a cloud-based platform that redefines the digitization of international trade documentation management. KlearHub uses AI to seamlessly ingest and consolidate necessary documentation across all customs brokers and supply chain partners without complex integration. It also provides document storage and shipment visibility, regardless of the source.

Since its inception in 2018, KlearNow.AI has been at the forefront of logistics innovation, employing advanced AI/ML technology as a customs broker across key markets in the UK, Canada, Spain, the Netherlands, and the U.S. Now, with the introduction of KlearHub, the company is extending the capabilities of its software to businesses globally.

KlearHub leverages the company's robust software and opens the functionality by using AI/ML to structure shipment information across all parties, customs brokers, and logistics partners, becoming a true co-pilot for global supply chain operations. The platform effortlessly integrates into existing email chains, eliminating the need for complex setups enabling businesses to quickly adapt with minimal downtime. KlearHub's proprietary AI leverages 5 years of experience to accurately identify documents at a 99% classification rate, extracting every data point for in-depth reporting, and ensuring a smooth transition to enhanced productivity and streamlined operations.

"KlearHub is an innovative solution to the challenges that international supply chain managers face - fragmented data from various sources, complex system integrations, and outdated document management practices," said Sam Tyagi, co-founder and CEO at KlearNow.AI. "With KlearHub, we're bringing forth a new AI-driven paradigm—one that creates seamless supply chain connectivity and data transparency without the need to integrate systems."

Using KlearHub, all trade document data is reportable using customizable dashboards and Natural Language Processing to search and analyze data as easily as conducting a web search. This intuitive interface ensures supply chain managers can quickly and effortlessly find necessary information without wading through the typical complexity of global trade management systems.

"So much of my customer service team's efforts were spent chasing documents, which is a lot of wasted effort," said Anantshree Chaturvedi vice chairman of UFlex. " KlearHub enabled us to digitize and centralize our import/export information immediately. We optimized operational logistics costs by approximately 75%. This resulted in a more cost-effective, efficient logistics supply chain, and more visibility of product location to our customers."

KlearHub's success in transforming customs clearance from a bottleneck into a competitive advantage is evident in UFlex's journey. Chaturvedi adds, "KlearHub is a tremendous resource for any multinational corporation looking to streamline their global logistics operations. The platform is a game-changer and plays a pivotal role in UFlex's continued success."

With KlearHub, KlearNow.AI sets the stage for a new era in global customs clearance transparency and connectivity, marked by innovation, efficiency, and unprecedented control.

About KlearNow.AI

KlearNow.AI is on a mission to simplify global trade with AI and ML driven products that make logistics clear, cost-effective, and transparent by transforming B2B supply chains with its smart Logistics as a Service (LaaS) platform. The platform eliminates manual data entry, connects data, people, processes, and organizations for customs clearance and drayage. This enables new levels of collaboration, visibility, automation, and productivity, which reduces logistics costs and creates better customer experiences. For more information, visit www.klearnow.ai.

