Kleenex® Brand Partners with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe to Help Everyone Prepare for Cold and Flu Season

"We know the importance of washing our hands and covering a cough or a sneeze, but as cold and flu season approaches, everyone needs to know that viruses spread through droplets from our nose or mouth. Use a Kleenex ® brand facial tissue made with three layers to help protect your hands and dispose after use," said Kleenex ® brand partner Dr. Metcalfe. "It's hard to predict how this season will unfold, but we can be proactive and practice sensible behaviors to stay healthy."

The survey also revealed 87 percent of Americans plan on preparing for cold and flu season in some way this year, and 80 percent are planning on buying items in preparation for the cold and flu season, with top items including disinfectant wipes, facial tissues and hand sanitizer.

"Keeping our hands clean and not touching our face have already been main priorities this year, but now that we're in cold and flu season, there's an added layer of complexity and stress we're all feeling to stay healthy," said Keegan Coulter, Kleenex® North America General Manager. "We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Metcalfe to bring awareness on how to help protect yourself and your loved ones this season."

This year, we know better than ever that frequent hand washing and practicing good hygiene is vital, but constant hand washing and nose blowing can lead to other issues such as dry and irritated facial skin. To nourish your skin with moisturizers, reach for Kleenex® Soothing Lotion™ tissues made with three layers and moisturizing lotion to help protect skin.

Both Dr. Metcalfe and the Kleenex® brand are hopeful everyone will stay vigilant and healthy this cold and flu season. Find Kleenex® brand tissues online and at retailers nationwide. To learn more about Kleenex® brand products and offerings, please visit Kleenex.com.

Methodology1

YouGov, on behalf of Kleenex, surveyed 1,162 US adults ages 18+. The survey was fielded from October 21-22, 2020 with a margin of error of +/- 3% at 95% confidence.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

