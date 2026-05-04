Kleenex® Just Reinvented the Tissue Pack: Meet Snap & Go™

Building on the performance people know and trust, Kleenex® Snap & Go™ introduces a new on-the-go tissue format with a durable exterior that helps keep tissues clean and protected throughout the day. For too long, on-the-go tissue options have fallen short when packs lose their shape, lids don't hold, and tissues end up dirty or scattered at the bottom of a bag. Snap & Go™ was created to solve that with a secure lid and durable packaging designed to go wherever you go, and slim enough to slip into a purse, a gym bag, a backpack, or back pocket.

"Kleenex® has always been about showing up for people in the moments that matter most - and the everyday ones in between," said Robert Raines, Vice President of Marketing at Kimberly-Clark. "By listening to everyday consumer frustrations, we created Snap & Go™ to fit seamlessly into daily life and help people feel ready for moments on the go."

For Whatever Happens Next, Kleenex® Is Already in the Bag

Designed for modern, on-the-go routines, Snap & Go™ offers a simple yet meaningful upgrade to an everyday essential. The secure lid helps protect each tissue from everyday elements, while the durable outer pack maintains its shape throughout the day, whether carried in a bag, stored in a car, or packed for travel.

Comfort That Moves With You

Each pack includes 25 Kleenex® Ultra Soft™ 3-layer tissues, designed to be silky soft for up to 100% irritation-free skin. The tissues are made with Clean Shield™ technology that contains mess three times better than leading value toilet paper- a benefit that makes Kleenex® Snap & Go™ a reliable essential for busy, modern lifestyles. Whether it's a morning commute, time outdoors, or a moment you didn't see coming, Kleenex® Snap & Go™ is ready with clean tissues for whatever happens next.

Availability

Kleenex® Snap & Go™ is now available online at Amazon, Target, and Walmart, with availability at additional major retailers nationwide in May. For more information, visit kleenex.com.

Product Details

Pack Sizes: Available in single packs ($1.79), 4-packs ($6.99), and 9-packs ($14.49)

Dimensions (per pack): 1.43" x 4.25" x 3"

Colorways: Available in blue and fuchsia

Tissue Count: 25 Kleenex® Ultra Soft™ 3-layer tissues per pack

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark