Kleer Partners with Overjet, Providing Dental AI Offerings to Help Improve Patient Outcomes

News provided by

Overjet

12 Jul, 2023, 09:03 ET

  • Nation's leading in-house dental membership plan provider collaborates with Overjet on dental AI solutions
  • Improving dental diagnoses for patients by enabling easier access to AI-powered radiograph analysis and clinical insights

BOSTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet, the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence solutions, today announced a partnership with Kleer, the nation's premier dental membership platform. Through this collaboration, Kleer customers enjoy access to Overjet's innovative artificial intelligence technology to analyze X-rays and provide clinical insights.

Since 2018, Kleer has provided dental practices and DSOs with a unique software solution that enables them to offer subscription-based dental membership plans directly to patients and employers. Practices are fully in control, setting the subscription price, fee schedule, and treatment protocols. The platform helps practices reduce dependence on insurance, automate day-to-day plan management, and increase patient loyalty and engagement to maximize profitability and drive long-term growth.

"Our strategic partnership program is a critical component of Kleer's mission to liberate dental care," said Dave Monahan, CEO and founder of Kleer. "Through our alliances with leading technology companies like Overjet, our goal is to help dental teams do their jobs better, faster, and more efficiently while improving the quality of care for patients. We're excited to introduce Overjet's dental AI technology to Kleer's network of providers to help dental teams deliver best-in-class clinical care."

Overjet's FDA-cleared software analyzes and annotates X-rays in real-time, detecting decay, quantifying bone loss, and drawing attention to other areas of concern.

"We've long admired Kleer in its efforts for setting new precedents in delivering personalized care directly to patients," said Wardah Inam, CEO and founder of Overjet. "We share Kleer's commitment in empowering dentists and patients with advanced, customized options to improve patient access to care and treatment acceptance."

To learn more about how dental support organizations are using Overjet's dental AI platform to lead the change to clinically precise, efficient & patient-centric dental care, visit www.overjet.com.

About Kleer

Powerful, automated, and data-driven, Kleer's cloud-based software and world class support team remove all of the complexities, hassles, and costs of dealing with insurance — improving patient access to care, increasing patient visits and treatment acceptance, and providing the foundation for dental practice success.To learn more visit kleer.com.

About Overjet

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into workflows. Every day, private practices, dental groups and insurance companies rely on the accurate information provided by Overjet to drive care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com.

Contact: 
Overjet PR
[email protected]ai

SOURCE Overjet

Also from this source

Overjet Expands Dental AI Detection Capabilities with 4th FDA Clearance

North American Dental Group Selects Overjet as Dental AI Partner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.