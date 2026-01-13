Klein Civil Rights Expands with New Offices in New York's Historic Woolworth Building

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klein Civil Rights (Brett H. Klein, Esq., PLLC) has expanded into new offices at the landmark Woolworth Building, 233 Broadway, Suite 1720, New York, NY 10279. Founded by civil rights attorney Brett H. Klein, the firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals in cases such as police and corrections brutality, false arrest, malicious prosecution, wrongful convictions, and violations of prisoners' rights.

The move reflects KCR's growth and ongoing commitment to delivering modern, accessible representation for clients across New York City and New Jersey. The new offices provide a state-of-the-art environment for consultations, depositions, mediations, and virtual proceedings, ensuring that clients receive both the personal attention and the technological capability needed in today's legal landscape.

"Our firm has handled over 1,000 federal cases for people whose rights have been violated," said Brett H. Klein, Founder and Managing Attorney. "With our new offices in the Woolworth Building, we can better serve clients throughout New York and New Jersey, combining accessibility, professionalism, and the resources required to achieve justice."

Accessible to Clients Across NYC and New Jersey

The Woolworth Building offers unmatched accessibility for clients from all five boroughs — Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island — as well as New Jersey. Located near multiple subway lines, the PATH train, and regional transit options, the new office makes it easier than ever for clients to consult with the firm.

Modern, Flexible Legal Services

Klein Civil Rights designed the new office with flexibility in mind, ensuring it can accommodate confidential client meetings, depositions, mediations, and secure virtual consultations. This setup reflects the firm's dual commitment to cutting-edge legal practice and client-centered advocacy.

About Klein Civil Rights

Klein Civil Rights (Brett H. Klein, Esq., PLLC) is a New York civil rights law firm founded by attorney Brett H. Klein. The firm represents individuals in cases involving Police and Corrections Brutality, False Arrest, Malicious Prosecution, Fabrication of Evidence, Wrongful Convictions, and Prisoners' Rights. With new offices in the Woolworth Building at 233 Broadway, Suite 1720, the firm is accessible to clients throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Staten Island, and New Jersey. Klein Civil Rights remains committed to fighting for what matters most: justice, accountability, and the protection of civil rights. For more information, visit https://www.kleincivilrights.com/

