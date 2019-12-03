Klein Frank, P.C. Opens New Office in Basalt, Colorado

BASALT, Colo., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klein Frank, P.C. in Boulder has experienced significant growth in recent years. In response to the increased demand from clients, the award-winning personal injury law firm has recently opened another office location in Basalt, Colorado. The office is within the Willets Town Center, adjacent to the 82 Freeway, located at the address of 350 Market Street, Suite 310, Basalt, CO 81621.

From the new office location in Basalt, the attorneys of Klein Frank, P.C. will continue to provide personal injury claim counsel and representation to wrongfully injured parties. The law firm handles a variety of cases, from car accidents and ski accidents to legal malpractice and wrongful death claims.

Along with case types above, Klein Frank, P.C. is recognizable due to the antihuman trafficking work performed by the firm's lead attorneys, Carrie Frank, Esq. and Beth Klein, Esq. It is one of the only law firms in Colorado that accepts human trafficking claims on behalf of survivors in pursuit of damages from their captors, corporations, and institutions that promote, permit, or profit from the abuse.

Additionally, Attorney Beth Klein has been named among the "Most Influential Women in Colorado" by the Denver Post. Attorney Carrie Frank has been included multiple times to both Super Lawyers® and Best Lawyers in America® listings.

For more information about Klein Frank, P.C. and the personal injury cases the law firm accepts, inquiring parties can visit https://www.lawcolorado.net/.

