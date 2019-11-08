Klein Tools® Announces 2019 Electrician of the Year - Head of the Class

Guillen started the electrical program at Plant City High School in August 2016, after his interest in teaching made him a prime candidate in the eyes of the school's administration. Since leaving his job as a journeyman wireman to pursue teaching, he has grown the program from one class period to six for the 2019-2020 school year, with more than 50 students who await his instruction eagerly every day. Students, staff, administrators and members of his advisory board joined Klein Tools in celebrating Guillen's accomplishments during the live award presentation in his classroom Thursday.

This celebration follows close on the heels of the inaugural SkillsUSA National Signing Day, presented by Klein Tools. The company continues to celebrate those who inspire and educate the next generation of skilled professionals.

Members of the Klein family, with help from a screening panel and thousands of fan votes, ultimately selected Guillen from hundreds of applicants for his outstanding mastery of the craft, classroom experience and dedication to his local community. His longtime relationship with SkillsUSA, the nation's largest career and technical education organization, paired with heartwarming stories from his associates, students to make him an excellent candidate.

"We are happy to present Fernando as the 2019 Electrician of the Year – Head of the Class," says Greg Palese, vice president of marketing at Klein Tools. "Each year, we review hundreds of applications from talented electricians with incredible stories and achievements. As a graduate of a local career technical education electrical program, trade school and IBEW apprenticeship, Guillen's commitment to his students really stood out in our minds as someone who is not only dedicated to his job, but who is an ambassador of the important work electricians do every day. By sharing his story, we hope to encourage the next generation of tradespeople to follow in his footsteps."

Klein Tools also congratulates the 2019 Electrician of the Year runners-up: Jeff Bertke, Byron Krull, John Kallo, Stephen Kielar & HC Willard, and Mark Boyer. All finalists won the Ultimate Garage Package, which includes $500 worth of Klein Tools products, as well as a custom order of $500 worth of Klein Tools products for their classrooms.

More information on the Electrician of the Year award and all winners, please visit www.kleintools.com/eoy.

