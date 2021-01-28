Klein Tools® Named in Energage 2021 Top Workplaces USA
American manufacturing leader awarded for high marks in employee engagement and satisfaction
Jan 28, 2021, 09:00 ET
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Klein Tools, a family-owned and managed hand tools manufacturer, announced it has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.\
"As a 164-year-old representative of the American manufacturing industry, we are honored to receive this recognition as a Top Workplace in the United States," says Klein Tools Chairman Thomas Klein Sr. "We are especially proud of how all of our hardworking Klein Tools' employees, on the plant floors through senior leadership, have not only maintained, but also strengthened our company culture while processing and adapting to some of the most drastic operational challenges in recent memory."
Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
About Energage... Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
About Klein Tools… For Professionals, Since 1857™
Since 1857, Klein Tools, a family-owned and operated company, has been designing, developing and manufacturing premium-quality, professional-grade hand tools and related products. The majority of Klein tools are manufactured in plants throughout the United States and are the No. 1 choice among professional electricians and other tradespeople. For more information, visit www.kleintools.com.
Klein is a registered trademark of Klein Tools, Inc.
