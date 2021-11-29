Klein Tools Offers Gifts for Everyone on Your List

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you are shopping for the on-the-go mom, DIY-loving dad, or student looking to get their start in the skilled trades, Klein Tools, the premier manufacturer of hand tools for more than 160 years, has created a gift guide to help you shop for everyone on your list this holiday season. With a variety of unique products available beginning at under $20, Klein truly can make the holidays memorable. Check out the below product round up:

Winter Gear – Items begin at $9.99 – Give the gift of warmth this holiday with the Klein Tools winter gear line. From water resistant gloves to wind proof hats and jackets, Klein Tools' line of durable winter gear is made with soft polar fleece and windproof fabric that will make the coldest time of the year more bearable for your loved ones.

Wireless Jobsite Speaker – $39.99 – Whether you're on the job, working in the garage, camping, or just hanging out, this versatile Bluetooth speaker has up to 10 hours of battery life and can be mounted magnetically or to a tripod, connected on a lanyard, or placed on any level surface. It even allows you to answer calls hands-free.

Powerbox 1 – $45.99 – This magnetic charging strip can be mounted to any metal surface and has four outlets, two USB ports and one PD capable USB-C port. LED lights keep the power box visible in the dark, making this the perfect gift for the techy or college student in your life.

Portable Power Station KTB1000 – $1,299.99 – The Klein Tools Portable Power Station gives you energy anywhere you need it, whenever you need it to charge cell phones, laptops, car batteries, and more. A great option for outdoor adventurers, the station is also safe for indoor use. It has convenient storage for all types of cords within so whoever receives this for the holiday season will never be caught without a charge.

In addition, Klein Tools will also be offering deep discounts through a pair of exciting limited holiday deals:

Premium Electrical Test Kit – $29.88 ($56.12 value) – Perfect for the home improvement fanatic, this three-piece set can test and troubleshoot common wiring issues and has a 4.7 star review from consumers.

Multi-Bit Screwdriver/Nut Driver Set – $19.88 ($33.92 value) – From DIYers to college students to first-time apartment dwellers, this tool set is compact and ideal for precise finishes in confined spaces. No more crooked wall art or loose screws in tough-to-reach places!

