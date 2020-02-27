Klein Tools® Reinforces Commitment to Future Tradespeople with 2020 SkillsUSA National Signing Day

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the skills gap continues to be a focal point of discussion throughout America, Klein Tools, a family-owned and operated hand tools manufacturer, continues to seek ways to address this critical need. In 2019, the company partnered with SkillsUSA to launch the first National Signing Day for students committing to the skilled trades. Following the success of the inaugural program, Klein Tools is proud to announce its return as founding partner of SkillsUSA National Signing Day in 2020.

Taking place on Friday, May 8, SkillsUSA National Signing Day holds true to Klein Tools' ongoing commitment to supporting future tradespeople nationwide and providing them with the quality tools to start their careers on the right path. Now in its second year, this national event aims to recognize and celebrate students for their career pursuits in the skilled trades.

"Regardless of the field, we've seen fewer young adults choosing to pursue careers in the skilled trades," says Mark Klein, co-president of Klein Tools. "We are honored to champion this cause, helping not only to drive discussion on bridging the skills gap, but also to celebrate the unsung heroes of the American workforce."

Inspired by the "National Signing Day" events held in celebration of high school athletes, this initiative will shine the spotlight on thousands of emerging tradespeople, providing each with a stage to formally announce his or her intended career path and sign a "letter of intent" for a job offer, apprenticeship or advanced technical training program. Career paths celebrated as part of 2020 National Signing Day will include those in residential wiring, building trades and renovations, HVAC, plumbing and more. Registration for National Signing Day will begin on February 24 through www.skillsusa.org/events-training/national-signing-day/.

For more than 160 years, Klein Tools has been a backbone of the American manufacturing industry, developing and producing premium-quality, professional-grade hand tools used by construction, electrical and utility professionals worldwide.

About Klein Tools

Since 1857 Klein Tools, a family-owned and operated company, has been designing, developing and manufacturing premium-quality, professional-grade hand tools. The majority of Klein tools are manufactured in plants throughout the United States and are the No. 1 choice among professional electricians and other tradespeople. Klein is a registered trademark of Klein Tools, Inc. For more information, visit www.kleintools.com

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is a vital solution to the growing U.S. skills gap. SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens as it improves the quality of our nation's future skilled workforce. The nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry ensures America has the skilled workforce it needs to stay competitive. SkillsUSA helps every student excel through the development of SkillsUSA Framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. The association serves more than 360,000-member students and instructors per year in middle schools, high schools and colleges. This diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, the majority STEM-related. More than 600 corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA at the national level. Local, state and national championships are designed and judged by industry to set relevant standards for career and technical education and provide recognition opportunities for students. SkillsUSA programs also help to establish industry standards for job skill training in the lab and classroom and promote community service. SkillsUSA is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and is cited as a "successful model of employer-driven youth development training program" by the U.S. Department of Labor. SkillsUSA offers technical skill assessments and workplace credentials through the SkillsUSA Career Essentials program, a cutting-edge solution that defines, implements and measures career readiness skills for students. For more information: www.skillsusa.org

