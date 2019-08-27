Klein® Tools Searches for 'Head of the Class' Instructors

Following close on the heels of sponsoring the inaugural SkillsUSA National Signing Day, Klein Tools is continuing to celebrate those who inspire and educate the next generation of skilled professionals. Nominations are open from August 19-September 29.

Klein Tools will announce six regional winners on Oct. 14, 2019, based on three criteria: master of the craft, classroom/lab experience and community dedication. The six regional winners' profiles will appear on the Klein Tools website, where fans will have one week to cast votes for the grand prize winner.

Anyone can nominate a deserving instructor online at www.kleintools.com/eoy. Each regional winner will receive an Ultimate Garage Package, valued at approximately $500, plus $500 in Klein Tools products for his or her classroom.

Klein Tools will announce which of the six is the winner of the grand prize "2019 Electrician of the Year – Head of the Class" title live on Facebook on November 7.

The grand prize winner will receive the Ultimate Garage Package, $1,000 in Klein Tools products for his or her classroom and walk away with $1,000 cash. The 2019 Electrician of the Year – Head of the Class award is for U.S. participants only.

"For six years running, we've been compiling stories from the best of the best American electricians, and now we're turning our focus to the instructors who have inspired generations of excellence in the field. Electricians wouldn't be there without the educators who taught them to think critically, solve problems, be safe and contribute to their communities," says Greg Palese, vice president of marketing at Klein Tools. "In addition to a $1,000 cash prize, Klein's 2019 Electrician of the Year – Head of the Class edition will award $1,000 of Klein Tools products to the grand prize winner's classroom as a thank you for all of his or her hard work and dedication to bettering the future of the industry."

