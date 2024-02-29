Kleiner Device Labs Presents e-Poster at Southern Neurosurgical Society Meeting: "Rethinking Posterior MIS Fusion - Enabling Risk Reduction in Posterior Spinal Surgery"

New research on risk reduction in posterior lumbar fusion surgery presenting at SNS Post this

"Posterior approach spine fusion has a number of inherent risks to patients' health and successful outcomes, as well as significant frustrations for surgeons, and those became the key objectives of our re-engineering a complete interbody system," said Jeff Kleiner, MD, founder and CEO of KDL.

Dr. Blake Burkert, of NeuroSpine Group, Eugene, Oregon, noted, "I share those concerns and want to minimize risks in my own OR. Utilizing the new system over the past year has proven to be an effective answer for my PLIF and TLIF procedures and has transformed my thinking on the posterior approach to treating spine conditions."

The company will attend the meeting and looks forward to demonstrating the new KG®2 Surge® flow-thru interbody system to surgeons. The first 50 cases with the new KG 2 Surge demonstrated an average of 10ml of bone graft delivered per disc space and an average of 8 minutes total elapsed time for trial, cage placement, grafting and release of the implant.

The e-Poster presentation will be available at the meting and afterwards on the company's web site.

For KG2 videos and information, please go to the company's web site.

About Kleiner Device Labs

Kleiner Device Labs is creating new technologies that improve outcomes, surgical efficiency and effectiveness, and the costs of minimally invasive spine surgery. The company is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

KG and Surge are registered trademarks of Kleiner Device Labs.

