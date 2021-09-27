Kleiner Device Labs to Showcase New KG2 Surge Flow-Thru Interbody System at NASS

The new KG2 Surge flow-thru interbody system maximizes total bone graft delivery volume, better distributes graft bilaterally into the intervertebral disc space, and streamlines the implant delivery, positioning and grafting process for TLIF and PLIF spinal fusion procedures. The implant comes preassembled to the inserter in a single-patient-use tray.

"This will be the first conference for surgeons and allograft suppliers to test production-grade samples of this exciting new system for TLIF and PLIF spinal fusion procedures," said Jeff Kleiner, MD, founder and CEO of Kleiner Device Labs.

NASS attendees will be able to find the company at booth 2345 on the main aisle of the exhibition floor. "Look for the big yellow flow-thru road sign at the corner of our booth," added Mike Hughes, the company's Chief Commercial Officer.

NASS, the North American Spine Society's annual conference, begins Wednesday, September 29 in the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

The company will next launch the product with a select group of surgeons and will be building inventory for its full commercial launch.

A short video demonstrating how the KG2 Surge flow-thru interbody system works is available here.

About Kleiner Device Labs

Kleiner Device Labs is creating new instruments and devices to advance minimally invasive spine surgery and improve outcomes and costs for patients, surgeons, hospitals and payers. Kleiner Device Labs is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada. More information is available on the company's web site at http://www.kleinerlabs.com/.

KG and Surge are trademarks of Kleiner Device Labs.

