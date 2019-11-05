Kleinfeld Bridal Designs Exclusive Bridal Jewelry Collection for Retailer REEDS Jewelers

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleinfeld Bridal, the world's most famous and largest luxury bridal retailer, and REEDS Jewelers, one of the country's largest jewelers, announces their partnership for Kleinfeld's first bridal jewelry collection. Customers can now visit www.reeds.com/kleinfeldfinejewelry to purchase engagement rings and wedding bands inspired by Kleinfeld's carefully curated wedding dress selection.

Since 1941, Kleinfeld Bridal has helped hundreds of thousands of brides find "The One" by offering an unparalleled selection of dresses and personalized service. With the introduction of Kleinfeld Fine Jewelry, the tradition continues. After years of searching for a jeweler to match their exceptional standards, the premier New York bridal retailer found the perfect partner: family-owned and operated REEDS Jewelers. "Reeds and Kleinfeld are the perfect marriage. Now you can enter a REEDS store anywhere in the United States and have the Kleinfeld experience by shopping a fine selection of wedding bands and engagement rings carefully designed for all tastes and budgets," says Kleinfeld Co-Owner, Ronnie Rothstein.

"Since 1946, REEDS Jewelers aims for excellence in customer service and providing the best jewelry and timepieces," says Alan M. Zimmer, President and CEO of REEDS Jewelers. "Both brands are so fortunate to be part of the biggest moments in our customers' lives. With Kleinfeld's outstanding bridal reputation and our commitment to providing our customers with the best shopping experience, combining our two brands is the perfect fit."

With the new Kleinfeld Fine Jewelry collection, customers get the best of both worlds: the signature quality and craftsmanship of REEDS Jewelers with the timeless style and unparalleled bridal experience of the Kleinfeld brand. As a tribute to Kleinfeld's flagship store in Manhattan, the ring styles are named after local streets and landmarks in New York City. The 32-piece collection draws inspiration from the beauty and individuality of a Kleinfeld wedding dress—carefully and meticulously crafted. Kleinfeld Fine Jewelry even includes a signature Kleinfeld Setting that prevents the ring from spinning freely around the finger, ensuring the diamond remains front and center—just as a bride feels walking down the aisle toward her future spouse.

"This collection that REEDS is introducing, will include simple and sophisticated ring designs as well as more intricate and elaborate pieces, which aligns with our vast selection of dresses at Kleinfeld," added Ronnie Rothstein.

About Kleinfeld Bridal

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the world's most famous and largest luxury bridal retailer, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer wedding dresses. The 35,000 square foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

About REEDS Jewelers

William and Roberta Zimmer founded REEDS Jewelers in 1946 in downtown Wilmington, NC. Understanding that the trust and loyalty of their customers was their most valuable asset, REEDS Jewelers has grown into one of the largest jewelry store chains in the country. Headquartered in Wilmington, NC, REEDS Jewelers currently has over 57 retail locations. Visit REEDS Jewelers online at REEDS.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/REEDSJewelers and @REEDSJewelers on Twitter , Pinterest and Instagram.

