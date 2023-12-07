Kleinfeld Bridal Introduces Exclusive Tony Ward x Kleinfeld Bridal Collection

Tony Ward, celebrated bridal designer, will launch the Tony Ward x Kleinfeld Capsule Collection at the NYC Kleinfeld Bridal Flagship on December 7th

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleinfeld Bridal, the leader in bridal fashion and home of TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress", is expanding their partnership with bridal designer, Tony Ward, to introduce the Tony Ward x Kleinfeld capsule collection that will be exclusively available at Kleinfeld Bridal. The Lebanese designer, often hailed as "The Architect of Detail", will be on-hand to walk brides through the new designs over a 3-day Trunk Show being held from December 7 through December 10. Thereafter, the Kleinfeld team will be happy to continue to showcase the collection to consumers as it will live at Kleinfeld Bridal along with the rest of Tony Ward's designs.

"I've created a style embracing every bride's essence, be it classic or bold. Our promise: we're here for her!" expressed Tony Ward, Bridal Designer.

The showcase will highlight gowns with modern silhouettes and structure, inspired from contemporary architecture. Made from the namesake atelier, the collection features intricate handmade thread embroiders in silk fabric, embellished tulle and French guipure in shades of off-white, ivory or blush. In terms of silhouettes, the collection will feature gowns in mermaid, A-line, ball gown and sleek minimalist cuts. This collection offers brides accessible couture with dresses starting at $3,000. During the trunk show, customers have the rare opportunity to engage with Tony Ward and ask for his advice when it comes to their wedding wardrobe.

"As diverse as Kleinfeld's brides are, these special pieces are meticulously designed for them. It speaks to the romantic, the classical bride, the edgy avant-garde bride, or the simple yet sophisticated bride," said Sheila Sciocchetti, VP, General Merchandise Manager at Kleinfeld Bridal. "Tony Ward knows the bride and designs to make women feel beautiful. We are excited to expand our partnership with Tony Ward and bring his unique designs and perspective to our Kleinfeld brides."

The Tony Ward x Kleinfeld capsule collection will be available at Kleinfeld Bridal starting December 7th, 2023. To attend this trunk show, brides should schedule their appointments as early as possible, as slots are filling quickly for this limited engagement from December 7 to 10 dates. For more information about the event, book an appointment or make a private appointment to view the collection with Tony Ward please visit www.KleinfeldBridal.com

About Kleinfeld Bridal
Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the world's most famous and largest luxury bridal retailer, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer wedding dresses. The 35,000 square foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

About Tony Ward
Tony Ward Couture is a Fashion House that shows at the Paris Fashion Week. The designer, who graduated from L'École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne, deepened his knowledge of Couture techniques at Dior, Chloé, and Lanvin for seven years in Paris before creating his own label. Tony Ward transformed his family's couture house, established by his father in 1952, into an international brand. He creates collections that combine innovation and masterful cuts and lines. His creations attract members of Royal Families, Celebrities, and high-end international stores. Aptly named ¨The Architect of Detail¨, he draws his inspiration from contemporary Architecture, which helps him envision sculptural forms, create innovative techniques and play with the boundaries of light and transparency.

