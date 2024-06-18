Kleinfeld Bridal Launches KleinfeldAgain.com - A New Online Marketplace for Brides to Sell and Purchase Pre-Loved Wedding Dresses

An innovative resale marketplace from the most trusted brand in bridal.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleinfeld Bridal is excited to announce KleinfeldAgain.com – an online marketplace for brides to sell and buy pre-owned wedding dresses. Extending its expertise as the most trusted bridal retailer, Kleinfeld's new digital experience is available to brides around the world and addresses the growing consumer movement toward circular fashion. It gives Kleinfeld a way to serve the bride who doesn't seek the traditional bridal experience in a salon with family and friends and provides a trusted solution for those who wish to sell their dress.

KleinfeldAgain.com stands out as a commission-free bridal marketplace that bridges the gap between buyers and sellers of pre-owned and sample wedding dresses. The commitment to security and simplicity ensures that every transaction is protected, providing brides with a hassle-free purchasing experience. Dresses undergo a thorough verification process by the Kleinfeld Bridal expert team, guaranteeing the listing's authenticity. To sell a wedding dress on the platform, a seller signs up for a KleinfeldAgain.com listing at $9.95/month with an upgrade option for optimal exposure. The sellers can then dictate the price they want for their dresses with no hidden fees to achieve optimal return for their listings.

"With KleinfeldAgain.com, we hope to continue our relationship with brides globally, so they may benefit from our historied expertise in the bridal space. This platform is extremely exciting as it gives us another channel to welcome brides on their terms, whether it's the seller who obtained their dream dress and wants to recoup some of the cost or a future bride who is seeking a premium designer look within a set budget," said Ronnie Rothstein, Co-Owner of Kleinfeld Bridal. "Today's bride is savvy and tech-forward, and KleinfeldAgain.com allows her to shop for her wedding dress anywhere on conditions that are important to her, whether that's designer, style, price, sustainability, or lead-time."

The platform officially launches today with 100's of gowns already available to shop. To sell or buy a dress or for more information, please visit https://kleinfeldagain.com/.

About Kleinfeld Bridal:

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the world's most famous and largest luxury bridal retailer, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer wedding dresses. The 35,000 square foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

About KleinfeldAgain.com:

KleinfeldAgain.com extends the magic and expertise of the Kleinfeld brand through an innovative, commission-free online marketplace designed for brides seeking to buy and sell pre-owned wedding gowns. Every sold listing undergoes a thorough, recorded inspection process by a team of bridal experts to ensure each item upholds our unmatched standards for product authenticity and quality as described.

