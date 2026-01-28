Kleinfeld Bridal Partners with Generation Tux to Open First Manhattan Showroom

Through this partnership, Generation Tux will open its first-ever Manhattan showroom inside Kleinfeld's iconic flagship store. The new showroom will be located on the second level of Kleinfeld Bridal in an expansive space featuring 25+ suit and tuxedo styles plus hundreds of accessory colors. Now, grooms, fathers, best men, wedding party members, wedding guests, etc. can experience the same level of luxury, personalization, and white-glove service that has defined Kleinfeld for decades.

"We are thrilled to welcome Generation Tux to the Kleinfeld family," said Ronnie Rothstein, CEO of Kleinfeld Bridal. "This partnership allows us to provide Kleinfeld's luxury experience to couples, bringing high-quality menswear and dedicated service to our brides, grooms, and guests under one roof."

The partnership introduces Generation Tux's stylish and convenient approach to the suit and tuxedo process into the Kleinfeld experience. With dedicated stylists, grooms will be able to explore a curated assortment of suits, tuxedos, and in-store exclusives. Additionally, every appointment will include a free style consultation as well as wedding party management tailored specifically to the consumers' needs

"We're honored to partner with Kleinfeld, an iconic name in the wedding world that has helped define the wedding experience across generations," said Jason Jackson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Generation Tux. "Opening our first Manhattan showroom inside Kleinfeld allows us to pair our modern approach to menswear with the elevated, high-touch experience couples expect when they walk through their doors. Together, we're creating a seamless and inspiring destination for every part of the wedding style journey."

Kleinfeld is committed to redefining the wedding shopping experience, offering brides and grooms everything they need to say "yes," and lean into the modern trend of couples doing much of the wedding milestones together, such as shopping for the ring, wedding planning, venue scouting, etc. Now with this new partnership, couples can both shop for their wedding day looks at one convenient stop!

Generation Tux suits and tuxedos seen online will be available at the Manhattan showroom for rent or purchase. Additionally, when 5 people in the wedding party get their suits or tuxes from Generation Tux, the groom receives his rental for free! For more information or to book an appointment, please visit www.kleinfeldbridal.com

About Kleinfeld Bridal

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the world's most famous and largest luxury bridal retailer, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer wedding dresses. The 35,000 square foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

About Generation Tux:

Generation Tux is redefining formalwear with a modern, personalized experience designed for life's biggest moments. Founded in 2014 by industry trailblazer George Zimmer, the company eliminates the compromises of a traditional shopping experience by offering a variety of stylish suits and tuxedos, hundreds of accessories, all within a seamless digital experience. From free color swatches and expert styling to a complimentary home try-on and guaranteed delivery 14 days before your event, every detail is crafted with convenience and confidence in mind. Whether you're creating your look online at generationtux.com or with the help of a stylist in one of our flagship showrooms, Generation Tux will deliver you a look that will last a lifetime.

SOURCE Kleinfeld Bridal