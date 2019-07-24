Kleinfeld Launches Editorial Campaign With Celebrity Photographer Featuring Luxury Wedding Dress Trends

Photographer, Jose Villa, selected the location because of its varied backdrops including the gorgeous pink hacienda, the historic horse ranch, manicured grounds, and more—lots of inspiration for any destination wedding! "Recently, I have noticed brides selecting their wedding venue based on recommendations from their wedding vendors so when I was approached by Kleinfeld to do a shoot, I was able to recommend the Hacienda San Antonio. I was inspired by the property the minute I laid my eyes on it and I knew it would be the perfect backdrop for trending wedding dresses," said Jose Villa. In addition to the natural beauty, famed floral designer, Tulipina created matching bouquets and hair accessories.

The images will be released via a digital campaign across social media with all vendors involved

and are expected to exceed over 40 million impressions. All photos feature the newest wedding dress styles, bridesmaid dresses and flower girl dresses from Kleinfeld Bridal and Kleinfeld Bridal Party . Brides can easily imagine themselves saying 'I do' as the shoot, full of bridal inspiration, showcases unique settings coupled with gorgeous dresses.

Click here for the campaign video & click here for the campaign images.

About Kleinfeld Bridal:

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the largest luxury bridal retailer in the world, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer gowns. The 35,000 square-foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

