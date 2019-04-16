Kleinfeld Partners With Leading Wedding Professionals And Destinations To Increase Digital Visibility Thru Unique Wedding Content

This campaign is the newest addition to their portfolio of creative assets which will be released thru one of the most influential wedding dress resources @kleinfeldbridal and www.kleinfeldbridal.com . The goal of the shoot was to engage with leading destination professionals to create unique wedding content showcasing the latest wedding dress trends and newest bridesmaid dresses fit for the trending destination of Tulum, Mexico. "The previous editorial campaign, photographed in Lonesome Valley, NC, reached over 5 million impressions with engagement exceeding 200k, thru Kleinfeld digital and social engagement making Kleinfeld not only a dress destination, but a wedding influencer," says, Kleinfeld Marketing Director, Jennette Kruszka. "With the importance of social media comes the need for custom content creation. There are not many reputable bridal brands creating exclusive content with reputable planners and photographers creating a full circle benefit for all."

The Proposal : Kleinfeld said "Yes" to engaging partnerships

As Destination weddings continue to increase, according to The Knot 2017 Real Weddings Study*, Kleinfeld continues to increase the selection of dresses to fit this category. From easy-breezy sheaths to light-weight laces and convertible looks that go from ceremony in the sand to after-party in town, the photography includes the perfect destination dresses from top designers including: Amsale, Jane Hill, Hayley Paige, Maison Signore, Pnina Tornai, Reem Acra, Rivini, Suzanne Harwood, Tony Ward, and bridesmaids from Kleinfeld Bridal Party.

The Vows: Brides Say I DO in Tulum, Mexico

Aimee Monihan of Tropical Occasions, a leader in destination wedding planning, organized and produced the shoot by partnering with Florida based photographer, Jacqui Cole and leading event videographers, La Reve Films. The idea was to create real-wedding scenes which highlight the booming, yet off-the-grid, glamorous but unpretentious, destinations where positive energy flows and dream catchers and hammocks blow in the wind. "Brides-to-be want more than a six-hour party, they want a memorable weekend experience with friends and family," says, event planner, Aimee Monihan."Tulum, a short flight from the east coast, offers unique amenities and an unforgettable backdrop for photos."

The photography featured wedding parties at popular and luxurious Tulum locations such as, exclusive beachfront villas at Zorba Tulum, the eclectic and luxurious Casa Malca, the romantic Akiin Beach Tulum, as well as in the town of Tulum featuring popular to-do's from visiting the local juice bar, to exploring the town on bicycles, re-hydrating with fresh coconut water and more! All of which make for great photos and memories with your bridal party!

About Kleinfeld

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the largest luxury bridal retailer in the world, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer gowns. The 35,000 square-foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

